Best Logistics and Supply Chain Shows to Attend in 2020

Welcome to 2020! Another new year is upon us and with it is a new list of forthcoming supply chain and logistics trade shows and events. I find that each conference has its own strengths. I’m sure you do as well. Some of the large trade shows or exhibitions are great to see the major suppliers’ offerings – to compare and contrast multiple offerings at one time, in one location. At the same time, some of the smaller events can be more personal and allow attendees to spend quality time on chosen topics and meetings.

Maybe you are looking to attend two logistics shows, back-to-back in the same city to maximize your time and travel spend. Or maybe you want to see who is planning a conference at the same time as your organization. To assist you with your conference planning, we have assembled the following list of conferences that my ARC supply chain colleagues and I consider to be the premier industry conferences scheduled for 2020 – many of which Steve Banker, Chris Cunnane, and I plan to attend ourselves. Feel free to save this webpage to your favorites list for reference through the year. I will be updating it with additional shows as the specific dates and locations are announced.

Industry Association Events and Trade Shows (in chronological order)

NRF 2020 Vision ; January 11 – 14; New York City

LINK 2020 (RILA Supply Chain Conference); February 23 – 26; Dallas

MODEX ; March 9 – 12; Atlanta

LogiMAT 2020 ; March 10 -12; Stuttgart

The 2020 IWLA Convention ; March 15 – 17; San Diego

SiTL ; March 17 – 20; Paris

Warehousing Education and Resource Council (WERC); May 3-6; Providence, RI

FreightWaves LIVE ; May 5-6; Atlanta

eft Reuters Supply Chain USA 2020 ; June 16 – 18; Chicago

ASCM 2020 (APICS); September 13 -15; New Orleans

CSCMP EDGE ; September 20-23; Orlando

CeMAT ASIA 2020 ; November 3 – 6; Shanghai

Supply Chain & Logistics Technology Conferences (Alphabetical)

BluJay Solutions SOAR; September 28 – October 1; Orlando

Material Handling & Logistics Conference (Dematic) Europe; March 8–9; Stuttgart

Descartes Evolution; March 17-19; Ft. Lauderdale, FL

HighJump Elevate ; March 2-5; Orlando

JDA ICON; May 4-7; Denver

Kinaxis Kinexions20 ; November 16-18; Austin

LLamasoft LLamaCon ; June 17-19; Hollywood, FL

Manhattan Momentum ;May 18-21; Las Vegas

Oracle Modern Business Experience ; March 23-26; Chicago

Transplace Ignite ; May 4-6