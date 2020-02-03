The Retail Supply Chain Revolution

Regular readers of Chris Cunnane’s Logistics Viewpoints Friday news round-up every week know that he offers particularly good coverage of the ongoing revolution in retail supply chains. Without a doubt, the biggest ongoing trend changing supply chain management is the retail convenience revolution. It has never been easier to be a consumer.

Every year ecommerce grows at a double-digit rate, while traditional retail sales are growing at less than the rate of inflation (in real-terms they are shrinking). That is the key driver for the revolution we are seeing in retail supply chains. Technological innovation and experimentation is at the heart of this revolution.