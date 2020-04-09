Editor’s Choice: US Supply Chain Remains Resilient Even as Shipments Spike

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. The concern over COVID-19 remains a hot topic for supply chains, let alone the general public. Yesterday I read a blog from FourKites about how supply chains have remained resilient even as shipments spike.

Supply chains have been under peak stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With Americans hunkering down, there’s been a rush to stock up on supplies at supermarkets and warehouses. And while many stores have reported running out of products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, data collected from the FourKites platform finds that global supply chains remain resilient even in the face of sky-rocketing demand.

The latest FourKites data found the average shipment volumes of food and beverage products and consumer packaged goods rose 17% and 38%, respectively, from the prior month. That increased pace of activity came against the backdrop of higher demand for products in both categories. CPG items include a range of consumables and require routine replacement, while F&B products – meant for human consumption – include prepared and packaged foods, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Over the last three weeks, demand for CPG items increased from 4% to 13% to 18%.

Over the same period, the uptick in demand for F&B products was more moderate, climbing 2% to 8%, and then falling back to 7%.

For the rest of the article, click HERE.