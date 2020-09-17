Editor’s Choice – FMCSA HOS Final Rule: What to Know

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. This article comes from GlobalTranz and identifies what shippers and carriers need to know about the FMCSA HOS final rule.

On June 1, 2020, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) revised the hours of service (HOS) regulations for motor carriers. The rule will go into effect on September 29th, 2020.

The FMCSA HOS final rule is intended to provide drivers flexibility while promoting safety for drivers on the road. As shippers contend with rising freight rates and managing heightened shipment volumes, while at the same time preparing for retail peak season, understanding the potential impact of the new ruling on truckload capacity is critical to success now and through the end of 2020.

In a recent video, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said the FMCSA HOS final rule would “help drivers reach their destination safely without feeling like they’ve got to race against the clock to comply with federal mandates. They will also help truckers get the rest they need when they need it.”

The FMCSA revision to four HOS provisions was based on feedback from industry safety advocacy groups, the U.S. Congress, and the American public. The FMCSA noted that in addition to providing drivers more flexibility and promoting safe driving habits, the HOS final rule is estimated to provide nearly $274MM in annualized cost savings for the U.S. economy and consumers by reducing costs for motor carriers.

