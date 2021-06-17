Editor’s Choice: What Are White Glove Services in Transportation Management?

Note: Today’s post is part of our “Editor’s Choice” series where we highlight recent posts published by our sponsors that provide supply chain insights and advice. Today’s article is from GlobalTranz and explores white glove services in transportation management.

In logistics, not all shipments are equal. There are tiers for rates, mode, and freight class, but there’s another layer of logistics. Some loads are so sensitive they require an added level of finesse. Imagine moving furniture, appliances or a large, high-value item ensuring it’s safely delivered in pristine condition. That’s the overview of white glove services evolution and it’s another piece of the transportation terminology puzzle.

White glove service is all about creating the most tailored and specific deliveries possible. In today’s age, everything is based around technology. Smart appliances, smart systems, home theaters and more are changing the customer experience. And carriers must adapt, offering tailored delivery, installation and setup and even debris haul-away. That’s where white glove means going the extra mile in the final mile. It’s important to know how white glove services and transportation management go together.

White glove services are the services offered in transportation management that go beyond the standard expectations for delivery. While a consumer may be pleased with seeing a package sitting on the front doorstep when returning home, it is at an added risk. The package could be stolen, or the package’s contents could perish. They must go beyond the standard delivery in transportation management, and consumers are pushing this trend forward.

This is where the term, white glove services, comes into play. By definition, it refers to the handling of care used when moving products in which the movers or shippers literally wear white gloves to protect the product. In shipping, this translates to taking every precaution necessary and delivering exactly to a consumer’s specifications.

White glove shipping may include these particular services and solutions:

Home delivery that involves assembly, installation and setup.

Retail fulfillment for businesses that lack a dock or other traditional means of accepting shipments.

Inventory replenishment for businesses that need delivery in combination with restocking or setup of new fixtures for such inventory.

As far as figuring out what carriers offer, that’s the real trick of modern shipping. Shippers need to know that when booking a shipment, it will get the proper level of service. That may amount to hiring added delivery drivers or movers for bulky appliances. It may require hiring IT professionals and trained technicians to install electrical components or setup a home automation system. It’s all about figuring out what carriers can offer and who will be needed in the process.

What Products Require White Glove Services

Products that require white glove service are those that cannot be easily dropped off at the doorstep. Refrigerators, large household appliances, furniture, and expensive electronics are examples. If not handled with the utmost care and attention during delivery, these products could be damaged or not used properly by customers.

White glove services in last mile logistics can be challenging to get right because it involves meeting elevated consumer expectations and requires the ability to interact with drivers and consumers throughout a shipment’s journey. Shippers should follow a few tips to streamlining white glove services.

