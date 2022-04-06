SanMar’s Sustainability Journey

A couple of weeks ago, I attended Körber Supply Chain’s Elevate User conference. While it was originally scheduled for San Diego, the ongoing Covid pandemic pushed it online once again this year. My colleague, Clint Reiser, wrote about Körber’s ongoing supply chain transformation, highlighting the company’s three main focus areas for 2022: 1) investments in assisting Körber customers’ journey to SaaS, 2) bringing a new product, named Universal Control System (UCS) to market, and 3) offering warehouse modeling for operations. Aside from these key areas, sustainability remains another important issue for Körber and its customers.

One session that I found interesting was a presentation from Patrick Noonan, Chief Product Officer at SanMar. In this session, Mr. Noonan revealed the emphasis the company places on sustainability, revealed the lessons learned along its journey, and highlighted a roadmap that others can follow.

SanMar was founded by Marty Lott from the basement of a Seattle office building in 1971. SanMar is the largest wholesaler of apparel into the corporate identity, promotional product, and ad specialty space in the United States. The company works globally across 22 countries and import a little over 10,000 TEUs per year. When he founded the company, Mr. Lott built it upon two core principles: tell the truth and be nice. From a sustainability standpoint, these two principles are instructive in the company’s journey. According to Mr. Noonan, telling the truth means they should have a transparent supply chain, and being nice means they care about the people who are making the garments around the world. While sustainability has been a core part of the company’s DNA from its founding, it started evolving about 30 years ago when it launched a private label offering.

Prior to that, SanMar was a wholesaler of other people’s brands that bought in bulk and re-sold individual pieces. This meant the company did not handle the product development or sourcing. With the launch of its private label brand, SanMar began product development, sourcing, and working with global factories. At this time it became apparent that there were real challenges in sustainability that needed to be addressed. Fast forward to the last five to ten years, and SanMar has built out a sustainability team, which includes compliance managers and a team to ensure they do business the right way. To be successful, this team had to define what sustainability meant at SanMar.

Sustainability Lessons Learned

Mr. Noonan highlighted five key lessons the company learned in its sustainability journey.