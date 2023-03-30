Benchmarking your Freight Rates for Maximum Supply Chain Efficiency

Why are shippers interested in benchmarking and why are we hearing more about it lately? Benchmarking helps ensure they are getting the most out of their supply chain and also provides a platform for further optimization. In this article, we will discuss why benchmarking is so important, how it works, and how you can use it to maximize your efficiency when shipping goods.

What is Benchmarking?

Benchmarking is the process of comparing current performance against current industry standards or previously established performance levels. This allows shippers to gain insight into how their supply chain compares to others in terms of cost-efficiency, speed, and reliability.

Benefits of Benchmarking

Benchmarking offers numerous benefits for shippers including improved visibility, better cost control, more reliable service providers, and increased transparency throughout the entire supply chain network. It also helps reduce risk by providing insights into potential risks associated with particular processes or operations that could lead to delays or higher costs.

Analyzing Your Data through Analytics

Analyzing data requires an understanding of analytics which can provide insights into which factors are impacting performance negatively or positively so that appropriate changes can be made accordingly. By utilizing analytics tools such as predictive analytics or machine learning algorithms you can gain better visibility into traffic flow trends and identify potential issues before they occur – saving time and money while improving overall efficiency throughout your supply chain network.

Final Thought

Benchmarking your freight rates is an essential part of running a successful business in today’s increasingly competitive environment. It enables shippers to compare their own performance against industry standards and identify areas where improvements can be made in order to maximize cost-efficiency across their entire supply chain network. Additionally, using analytics tools such as predictive analytics or machine learning algorithms provides greater visibility into traffic flow trends so that potential issues can be identified before they occur – ultimately leading to improved efficiency and lower costs over time. By taking advantage of benchmarking techniques combined with advanced analytics tools, businesses can remain competitive while optimizing their freight rate management processes for maximum success!

Brielle Patterson is an experienced marketing professional who has been driving brand and content strategies for various companies. Currently, Brielle serves as the Director of Brand and Content at Emerge in Scottsdale, AZ, where she is responsible for leading a team that supports communication and positioning strategies through content marketing, paid and organic search, public relations (PR), sales enablement, and more. A graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and an Associate’s in Graphic Design. Currently residing in Mesa, Arizona.