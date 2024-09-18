Champions Radar – Decarbonization Technologies for the Chemical Industry

As the pressure mounts yearly for the chemical industry to become more sustainable, more companies are defining net-zero objectives and clear decarbonization plans. Major chemical companies have set clear plans to heavily reduce their carbon footprint by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. The industry will certainly go through deep changes in the upcoming decade to achieve this. In this context, companies are looking for trusted solution providers that can help them design the most efficient plan and support them in the transition to ensure adoption of the new technologies.

To address this complex challenge, ARC has explored the requirements of the market and mapped it with the solutions that leading automation companies are providing. The aim of this study is to understand how well these companies are fulfilling the need for increased sustainability in the chemical industry.

More than twenty companies were analyzed. Three are the leaders in the market as they cover most of the challenges facing chemical companies to achieve their decarbonization objectives. There are also other leaders focused on specific solutions which we believe are critical as well.

Value and process of Champions Radar

The Champions Radar aims to map solutions provided by companies to meet specific market needs, helping end users identify suitable providers and highlighting market leaders. For solution providers, it offers insights into their market position, strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities. The study starts by discussing challenges with end users, understanding their needs, and mapping those to the offerings of solution providers.

After gathering and validating information, the solutions are evaluated against key indicators, combining capabilities, experience, and revenue to create the final Champions Radar.

Champions Radar for Decarbonization Technologies in Chemical Industry

The study covered topics related to decarbonization roadmap, energy efficiency, fugitive leaks, by-product treatment, energy transition, carbon capture, alternative feedstocks and treatment at the end of life. Major automation companies were considered in the analysis by exploring their value proposition in terms of what hardware, software, and services they provide to the industry. The following are some quick reflections:

Three leaders in the industry: Siemens, Schneider Electric and Emerson.

Aspen Technology is very well established in the chemical industry as a software provider for process optimization.

Most of the companies covered in the scope are focusing on process efficiency and many on energy efficiency

The challenges with the largest impact

In order to reach net-zero, companies in chemical industry are focusing on Scope 1 and 2 for the next 5 years. These emissions are related to those directly emitted in the facility and the ones emitted by the energy that is purchased, which was generated through fossil fuels. But in reality, more than 75% of the emissions linked to this industry is related to Scope 3, which includes all the sources not included in the Scope 1 and 2, and that are involves the whole value chain of the product.

Two applications were considered in the scope of the study which are related to Scope 3: utilization of alternative feedstocks, and treatment at the end of life.

Companies like Schneider Electric through AVEVA, or Siemens through its software solution GProm are offering digital tools that enable companies to model new feedstocks and anticipate the effect of the usage of recycled resins or bio feedstocks in their process.

Solutions related to advanced recycling were also found. Honeywell UOP, for example, offers their own advanced OpCycle Process, which introduces a revolutionary plastics recycling technology to drive a circular economy. Software company Aspen Technologies has plenty experience in the chemical industry and offers specific models related to advanced chemical recycling, which helps end users to simulate pyrolysis processes, accelerate design and increase performance of plants.

Concluding Thoughts

Plastic circularity is a complex challenge by itself and it will have the largest impact on reaching net-zero. Digital circularity tools are needed to help companies move forward: green supply chain, digital passports and blockchain are some of the technologies that will enable companies to accelerate the adoption of this new approach.

At ARC, we are planning to develop a new champions radar focused on Plastic Circularity, and those digital tools that end users are looking for. We encourage everyone that is interested in this topic (end users and solution providers) to contact us and explore together how can you contribute to this study.

Do you want to receive more detailed information related to the Champions Radar on Decarbonization Technologies for the Chemical Industry? Don’t hesitate to contact us!

Luciano is part of the European process team at ARC, covering topics related to sustainability and is located in ARCs offices in Germany.

At ARC, Luciano assists companies in enhancing their asset performance while emphasizing sustainability. His responsibilities involve leading market research focused on sustainability and supporting asset owners in identifying optimal technologies to address their decarbonization challenges.