Amazon is making significant investments in nuclear energy, focusing on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as part of its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Following recent clean energy initiatives by Google and Microsoft, Amazon has partnered with X-energy to bring over 5 GW of new nuclear power online by 2039. The company plans to deploy SMRs at multiple locations, including four 80-MW reactors at Columbia Generating Station and a potential 300-MW plant near Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear station. These efforts aim to support Amazon’s operations with clean energy while advancing nuclear technology. Amazon has signed three agreements to support the development and deployment of small modular reactors in the United States. Amazon entered into a deal with Energy Northwest, a consortium of 29 public utility districts and municipalities across Washington, to deploy four reactors developed by X-energy that will together generate approximately 320 MW of electricity beginning in the early 2030s.

Read More Here: Amazon Announces Small Modular Reactor Deals with Dominion, X-energy, Energy Northwest