Blynsy Publishes Map of U.S. Interstate Highways Showing Roadway Assets to Enhance Safety, Maintenance, and Accelerate the Digital Infrastructure Movement

Blyncsy, a subsidiary of Bentley Systems Inc., announced the launch of a comprehensive public map showcasing all interstate highways in the continental U.S. This map highlights critical roadway assets such as guardrails, speed limit signs, and work zones, aimed at enhancing roadway safety and maintenance. The data is accessible to state U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) agencies, facilitating improved safety, maintenance, and repair of roads, particularly during natural disasters. Blyncsy’s map utilizes crowdsourced dash camera imagery from over 1 million vehicles, which, combined with its AI image analysis capabilities, can detect more than 40 different road conditions and asset inventory issues in near-real time. This includes identifying hazards like guardrail damage, missing signs, and improper road striping. The data is delivered through an open API, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution compared to traditional data collection methods such as LiDAR or manual inspections. Industry leaders, including Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America, praised Blyncsy for its innovative approach, highlighting its potential to enhance safety and equity in the transportation sector. Mark Pittman, Blyncsy’s CEO, emphasized the importance of this dataset for state DOTs, especially given their increasing workloads and limited budgets.

Read more here: https://www.blyncsy.com/