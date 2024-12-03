CrimsonLogic and NewAge Partner for Freight Management and Customs Compliance across North America

Through innovative technology and strategic collaboration, CrimsonLogic and Newage are set to enhance efficiency and transparency in freight management and customs processes.

Global technology company CrimsonLogic, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International and a leader in digital trade, digital ports and technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Newage Software & Solutions (“Newage”), a global leader in logistics technology. The collaboration integrates CrimsonLogic’s regulatory filing software, Advance Commercial Information eManifest House Bill (ACI eHBL), directly into the NewageNXT freight management ERP platform. This integration, which went live last month, aims to simplify customs compliance for freight forwarders across North America — starting with Canada.

With the North American logistics market projected to grow significantly, this partnership positions Newage and CrimsonLogic at the forefront of the digital transformation of supply chains. Newage customers will benefit from streamlined customs declaration processes, eliminating the need for manual data entry duplication between freight operations and customs compliance. By automatically transmitting eHBL data to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) through a seamless connection, customers will save time, reduce errors and compliance-related costs.

The integration offers several key benefits for customers, including increased efficiency, improved accuracy and enhanced visibility. By eliminating the need for double data entry and minimizing delays, customers can save significant time and manpower costs. The automated system also reduces human error, resulting in more accurate submissions and helping customers avoid fines and delays. Additionally, the integration provides real-time updates on shipment and customs clearance status, enabling better decision-making and more efficient resource allocation. This integration offers more competitive pricing than other eManifest partners, along with greater flexibility in contract terms.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower freight forwarders with innovative tools that streamline operations,” said Jonathan Phillips, CEO of Newage. “By integrating CrimsonLogic’s ACI eHBL into NewageNXT, we are providing a comprehensive solution that simplifies customs compliance and drives operational efficiency across North America.”

Siddharth Priyesh, CrimsonLogic’s Vice President & Head of the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa & South Asia, echoed the sentiment, “We are thrilled to partner Newage to deliver an integrated solution for customs compliance. The integration of CrimsonLogic’s ACI eHBL, will bring convenience to their customers, saving time and costs while enhancing revenue potential. We look forward to expanding this partnership to serve a broader global audience.”

Blue Arrow Cargo, a long-time customer of both Newage and CrimsonLogic, is set to be one of the first beneficiaries of this integration that serves the Canadian forwarding market. “This newly created solution drives improved efficiency, visibility and compliance for both our operators and customers,” said Richard D’Cunha, CEO of Blue Arrow Cargo.

Looking ahead, CrimsonLogic and Newage plan to expand their collaboration to include additional services, both in North America and globally. By leveraging CrimsonLogic’s existing global network, Newage can expand their reach into countries such as Saudi Arabia and Singapore, through a single integration.