Open Sky Partners with Easy Metrics for Labor Efficiency

Open Sky Group, a global leader in supply chain execution solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Easy Metrics, a premier provider of labor management and warehouse performance management solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced tools to streamline workflows and improve finances across distribution and warehouse operations.

The partnership combines Open Sky Group’s deep expertise in supply chain execution solutions and implementation services with Easy Metrics’ cutting-edge cloud-based warehouse performance management platform. Together, the companies will provide businesses with powerful labor insights for workflow analysis, benchmarking, and forecasting across their networks. Clients will benefit from enhanced visibility and control into activity-based costs by customer and process, improved resource allocation, and data-driven insights that enable better decision-making.

“Partnering with Easy Metrics allows Open Sky Group to enhance our current portfolio of market-leading supply chain execution solutions to offer a comprehensive solution that empowers our clients to achieve new levels of labor efficiency and competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Alan Prillaman, SVP of Open Sky Group. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology solutions that optimize operations, lower costs, and enhance overall supply chain performance for our valued clients.”

Read more at Unlocking Powerful Labor Insights with Easy Metrics Partnership