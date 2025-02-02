Transmute and mesur.io Announce Strategic Combination to Remove Disruption from Global Supply Chains

In a move to transform global trade and minimize disruptions in supply chains, Transmute and mesur.io have announced their strategic combination to reduce supply chain risk and improve enterprise resilience. Together, the companies will deliver their joint expertise through a unified platform that will make global trade more transparent, secure, and ethical.

This combination brings together key thought leaders in the trade modernization space to harness Transmute’s pioneering work in using Verifiable Credentials to enable modernized digital cross border trade and customs compliance, with mesur.io’s Tradeverifyd platform for understanding and managing supply chain risk. With the new additions to the team from Transmute, mesur.io will move further towards defining the global standard for supply chain risk.

“This is a pivotal moment for our industry and our teams,” said Karyl Fowler, CEO and Co-Founder of Transmute. “By joining forces with mesur.io, we are uniting two powerhouse teams with a shared commitment to building a safer and more sustainable – and more profitable – future for global trade. I’m confident that together, we will redefine what’s possible at the intersection of policy, technology, and secure commerce.”

