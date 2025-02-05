Tata Elxsi, partners Minespider on Battery Supply Chain Optimization

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has joined forces with Minespider, a blockchain-powered traceability solutions provider, to launch MOBIUS+, an advanced battery lifecycle management platform. Designed to address the growing need for sustainability, compliance, and performance optimization in the battery industry, MOBIUS+ aims to revolutionize the way batteries are managed from production to recycling.

This state-of-the-art platform integrates advanced data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features to deliver actionable insights for OEMs and the entire battery ecosystem, including material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers. These capabilities enable better performance tracking, maintenance, and sustainability management, making MOBIUS+ a cutting-edge solution in the mobility ecosystem.

Read more at Minespider and Tata Elxsi partnered on Battery Lifecycle Traceability