LG Acquires Majority Stake in Bear Robotics to Bolster Robotics Capabilities

LG Electronics (LG) has taken a significant step in advancing its robotics capabilities by securing a majority stake in Bear Robotics, a prominent Silicon Valley-based startup specializing in AI-driven autonomous service robots. This acquisition aligns with LG’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the robotics sector, a key growth area for the company.

In the realm of industrial robots, a cornerstone of LG’s Smart Factory business, the company’s Production engineering Research Institute is spearheading substantial revenue growth through the integration of AI and digital transformation. A key example is the “Autonomous Vertical Articulated Robot,” which employs sensors including cameras, radar and LiDAR to perceive its surroundings, navigate efficiently, supply materials and execute tasks such as assembly and defect inspection with its robotic arm. This innovation facilitates seamless automation across a range of operations.

The acquisition of management control of Bear Robotics is expected to create synergies across LG’s entire robotics business, including commercial robots. As the robotics industry increasingly shifts towards AI-centric solutions, this collaboration is poised to significantly enhance LG’s overall robotics software capabilities. LG intends to create an integrated software platform for commercial, industrial and home robots leveraging Bear Robotics’ technology. This platform aims to deliver a consistent and high-quality user experience across various applications. By applying this integrated platform universally to the development of different types of robots, LG expects to shorten development cycles.

