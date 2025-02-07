Supply Chain & Logistics News February 2nd-6th 2025

The global supply chain never sleeps, and this week’s headlines reveal the fast-moving shifts shaping logistics, trade, and technology. From the U.S. Postal Service reversing its package ban from China to LG’s big robotics acquisition, companies are adapting to new regulations and automation trends. Meanwhile, Europe accelerates its hydrogen transition, digital product passports gain traction for compliance, and a high-stakes egg heist underscores the fragility of food supply chains. Let’s dive into the biggest stories impacting businesses and consumers alike.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) initially announced a ban on all inbound packages from China and Hong Kong due to a new 10% tariff on Chinese goods and the end of a customs exemption for small-value parcels. However, the USPS quickly reversed this decision, stating it would collaborate with Customs and Border Protection to implement a collection process for the new tariffs. This reversal is significant for e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu, which depend on affordable, direct postal services. The removal of the “de minimis” exemption, which allowed shipments under $800 to enter the U.S. tax-free, could lead to higher prices and delays for consumers, impacting companies that rely on low-cost imports from China.

LG Electronics has strengthened its robotics capabilities by acquiring a majority stake in Bear Robotics, a Silicon Valley startup specializing in AI-driven autonomous service robots. This move aligns with LG’s strategy to expand its presence in the robotics sector, particularly in industrial automation, where its Production Engineering Research Institute is driving growth through AI and digital transformation. A key innovation is the Autonomous Vertical Articulated Robot, which utilizes advanced sensors to automate tasks like material supply and defect inspection. The acquisition is expected to enhance synergies across LG’s robotics business, enabling the creation of an integrated software platform for commercial, industrial, and home robots, ultimately streamlining development cycles and improving user experiences.

SEFE and Höegh Evi have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop international supply chains for clean hydrogen, supporting Germany’s energy transition. The partnership will explore the feasibility of transporting ammonia-based hydrogen to Germany and other European locations via floating import terminals. SEFE will manage global ammonia sourcing and distribution through Germany’s hydrogen core grid, while Höegh Evi will provide midstream infrastructure, including shipping and floating ammonia-to-hydrogen conversion. Their collaboration aims to ensure a stable supply of clean hydrogen for industrial customers, advancing decarbonization efforts in Germany and beyond.

D igital product passports (DPPs) are becoming essential for businesses to navigate emerging regulations on product safety, sustainability, and ethical sourcing. These passports provide a digital way to document a product’s entire lifecycle, ensuring compliance and transparency. The Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act and upcoming European Union regulations highlight the need for DPPs to avoid penalties and maintain trust. Infor’s NexTrace solution offers comprehensive traceability by collecting data from each supply chain tier, proving the provenance of every actor involved. This approach helps companies meet regulatory requirements and address consumer demands for transparency.

Amidst a widespread shortage of eggs due to bird flu, a trailer containing a shipment from Pete & Gerry Organics was booted. Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of 100,000 organic eggs worth approximately $40,000 from a trailer parked outside Pete & Gerry’s Organics in Greencastle. The theft occurred on Saturday evening, and authorities have not yet identified any suspects or leads. Pete & Gerry’s Organics, a company known for its commitment to organic farming and community impact, works with over 200 independent family farms. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg.

