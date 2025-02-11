MODE Global Partners with Highway to Elevate Carrier Sourcing and Fraud Prevention Capabilities

MODE Global, one of the world’s leading logistics companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Highway, a leader in Carrier Identity® and fraud prevention solutions. This collaboration aims to strengthen MODE Global’s network integrity, enhance operational efficiency and elevate security across its extensive carrier network.

Streamlined Onboarding and Risk Mitigation

MODE Global’s decision to partner with Highway stems from the increasing prevalence of fraud within the logistics industry and the need for innovative tools to combat this challenge. Highway’s advanced fraud prevention capabilities and robust carrier sourcing tools perfectly align with MODE Global’s goals of ensuring network integrity and strategically expanding its carrier base.

“In response to the increasing rates of fraud within the industry, MODE Global is delighted to announce our partnership with Highway to elevate our risk mitigation platform,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “This collaboration completes the carrier sourcing and vetting component of our technology ecosystem, which is built with the finest providers across the logistics landscape.”

Through this partnership, MODE Global will streamline and automate its carrier onboarding process, leveraging Highway’s centralized platform for actionable data, enhanced communication and efficient collaboration. Highway’s innovative solutions will also help MODE mitigate risk effectively while improving access to underutilized capacity, ensuring a more robust and reliable carrier network.

