Bourque Logistics and AllTranstek Announce Merger to Combine Rail Fleet Logistics and Asset Management Expertise

Two leading industrial rail service providers announced their merger to combine their rail fleet logistics and asset management expertise into one company solution. Bourque Logistics, the leader in rail logistics systems, and AllTranstek, the leader in rail asset management services, have combined operations to provide a complete and unified offering to rail shippers, railcar owners, and their railcar maintenance providers.

AllTranstek applications and service offerings such as Holos™, FleetWatch®, StencilWatch®, and ShopWatch® are full-featured asset management platforms enabling superior rail fleet maintenance, regulatory compliance, and accounting services. Add to that AllTranstek’s engineering, technical, and training prowess and the company provides critical services that assure rail fleet operators their equipment meets all safety and compliance guidelines.

Bourque ‘s logistics and freight systems are utilized by over 150 North American rail shippers and its YardMaster® system is deployed at over 350 North American rail facilities to optimize railcar inventory, switching, inspection, and loading/unloading operations.

The new company aims to set a higher standard for asset management and logistics for industrial rail participants, offering improved oversight, streamlined processes, and enhanced safety and compliance outcomes for their rail operations.

