Embotech Collaborates with Outsight and Hesai to Power Technology for Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) Systems

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), Outsight, and Embotech AG announce a strategic collaboration to deliver cutting-edge lidar technology and perception software for Embotech’s AVM technology deployed in BMW facilities and known internally at BMW as Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW). This collaboration brings together industry leaders in autonomous driving solutions and sensing technology.

Embotech is the system provider for BMW’s recently announced Automated Driving In-Plant series operation and global rollout. For the AVM solution, Outsight plays a key role with its advanced lidar software platform that tracks the ego-vehicle and the surrounding obstacles within BMW’s production facilities, while Hesai supplies its industry-leading lidar sensors, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, which act as the “eyes” of the AVM system.

This AVM technology, initially implemented for the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series in Dingolfing, is now also in use for the MINI Countryman and other BMW models in Leipzig. At the Dingolfing plant, new vehicles are driven fully autonomously—without a driver—over a route exceeding one kilometer, from the assembly halls, through the “short test course,” to the finishing area. Once the cars leave the production line, the factory establishes a secure connection to the vehicles, controlling their movement through the quality assurance test drive. This approach eliminates the need to transport human workers back to the production line after each car has reached its final parking destination.

Embotech, Outsight and Hesai have successfully collaborated for several years, jointly advancing lidar and perception solutions for autonomous driving. The companies are global leaders in their respective fields, driving innovation in lidar as well as perception technology. This latest strategic collaboration builds upon a strong foundation, enabling the companies to provide best-in-class technology for AVM, which is safety rated, fulfilling the highest performance and availability requirements.

