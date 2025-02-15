AmpUp Partners with Curo to Accelerate and Scale EV Fleet Charging Infrastructure

AmpUp, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Curo, a pioneering Virtual Depot platform that enables leasable, existing EV charging for fleets. The collaboration will integrate AmpUp’s robust nationwide charging network with Curo’s platform, enabling EV charger owners to lease their charging spots to fleets during off-peak hours. AmpUp will provide ongoing software and hardware support to participating charging hosts, fostering a flexible, cost-effective, and highly efficient charging ecosystem.

This partnership addresses critical challenges that impede fleet electrification: the high cost of building dedicated charging infrastructure, the need for numerous fleets to distribute their operations, and the underutilization of existing charging stations. By leveraging the Curo platform, site hosts can generate revenue from their idle charging capacity while fleets gain cost-effective access to reliable charging — eliminating the need for expensive infrastructure.

“The complexities of EV charging infrastructure have long been a barrier to widespread fleet electrification,” said Tom Sun, co-founder and CEO of AmpUp. “Our collaboration with Curo significantly reduces upfront investment, maximizes infrastructure efficiency, and provides our site hosts with new revenue streams while giving fleet operators dedicated access to reliable charging.”

Integrating EV charging networks with shared fleet operators is a win-win-win solution. This partnership maximizes value for site hosts, fleet operators, and fleet drivers, creating a sustainable and efficient ecosystem for electric vehicle adoption.

