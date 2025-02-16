WEX, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, and Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced a partnership aimed at simplifying operations for EV fleets around the country. The collaboration combines WEX’s advanced fleet payment and management platforms with Chargie’s leading-edge EV charging hardware, software, and service solutions, creating an ecosystem that simplifies the transition to EVs.

With the partnership, Chargie will continue to design, install, and support Level 2 and Level 3 EV charging solutions for various fleet use cases across commercial and government sectors. The charging stations will be integrated with WEX’s payment platform, enabling drivers to make secure, touchless payments with WEX charge cards and fleet operators to analyze reports and invoices seamlessly.

“Our integration with Chargie marks a significant expansion of our EV network and is a big win for fleet operators,” said Jay Collins, SVP & GM, EV & Mobility at WEX. “The addition of our payment processing technology by syncing transaction details and RFID numbers from their charging stations streamlines the EV charging experience and empowers organizations to make smarter decisions for their operations.”

As the transportation sector shifts toward electric vehicles, businesses and government agencies increasingly explore mixed-energy and fully electric fleets to reduce emissions, optimize costs, and improve performance.

Read more at: chargie.com/resources/wex-and-chargie-partner-to-simplify-operations-for-ev-fleets-nationwide