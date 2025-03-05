PayCargo and Gnosis Freight to Power Container Payment Portal for Hapag-Lloyd

The Container Payment Portal provides Hapag-Lloyd customers with additional visibility into real-time container status events, streamlines invoicing and payment processing, and expedites container release – enhancing cargo movement efficiency and reducing container dwell times

Logistics payment platform, PayCargo, and Gnosis Freight, a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software for shipping containers, announced an integration and partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies, to launch the new Container Payment Portal (CPP).

Hapag-Lloyd has released plans to utilize the newly developed Container Payment Portal (CPP) to accelerate cargo movement for customers and supporting terminal operators. This innovative solution will enhance cargo visibility, reduce container dwell times, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve payment efficiency for all Hapag-Lloyd stakeholders in the U.S.

The Container Payment Portal will serve as the primary interface for Hapag-Lloyd customers to manage compliance with the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) and facilitate the payment of import line demurrage charges for U.S. imports from any country. Powered by PayCargo’s industry-leading payment network and Gnosis Freight’s Container Lifecycle Management® Platform, the portal provides:

Real-time container status updates for enhanced shipment visibility

for enhanced shipment visibility Automated real-time OSRA-compliant invoice generation based on pickup date

based on pickup date Seamless electronic payments and fee hold removals for faster container release

for faster container release Integrated dispute resolution tools for efficient issue management

for efficient issue management A user-friendly container watchlist interface for improved tracking and planning

By integrating advanced payment processing with comprehensive container tracking, the portal represents a significant advancement in digitalization for the shipping industry. The CPP investment highlights Hapag-Lloyd’s commitment to customer-centric digital solutions. It ensures secure, efficient, and transparent transactions, helping Hapag Lloyd’s terminal partners and customers improve cargo flow across U.S. ports.

“In May 2024, revisions to demurrage and detention rules made by the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) went into effect, introducing new requirements for billing, timeframes, and the process for disputing unfair charges. The Container Payment Portal is designed to simplify compliance with these regulations,” said, Jason Drouyor, Director – Regulatory Affairs of Hapag-Lloyd.

The CPP will be phased in across all major U.S. ports throughout 2025, including: Houston, Virginia, Charleston, Savannah, Wilmington, New York/New Jersey, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Everglades, Seattle, Tacoma, Oakland, Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “PayCargo is thrilled to support Hapag-Lloyd in collaboration with Gnosis Freight to deliver this ground-breaking solution to the shipping industry. Our goal is to streamline the payment and data flow processes by providing a seamless experience for all users. With this portal, Hapag-Lloyd customers in the U.S. can enjoy faster, more efficient cargo management, ultimately driving greater value for their operations.”

Austin McCombs, CEO and Co-founder of Gnosis Freight, added: “By combining PayCargo’s payment solution with Gnosis Freight’s advanced Container Lifecycle Management® Platform, this innovative portal represents a critical step forward in modernizing and streamlining import processes in the container shipping industry. We’re excited to be a part of enhancing the Hapag-Lloyd customers’ experiences across U.S. terminals.”

About PayCargo

PayCargo is the most trusted logistics payment platform for faster release of cargo. With over 5,000 active vendors in the PayCargo Network, you can instantly make payments for same-day or overnight release of cargo to major Air, Land, and Ocean carriers across the global intermodal supply chain.

For a more secure, efficient way to reduce costs associated with payment processing and to eliminate the traditional resource-intensive system of requesting, printing, mailing, and delivering checks, wire transfers or cash, join other leading freight shipping companies and sign up with PayCargo today.

For more information visit paycargo.com

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 300 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.2 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 13,700 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.2 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 114 liner services worldwide ensures fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities. For more information visit hapag-lloyd.com

About Gnosis Freight

Gnosis Freight is a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software, made available through its proprietary Container Lifecycle Management® (CLM) Platform—the world’s first supply chain platform focused on the full lifecycle of shipping containers. Powered by the most complete, accurate, and lowest latency container tracking data available, the CLM platform enables logistics professionals with a smarter way to track and manage their containers, from booking until returned empty. Serving a global customer base — including top cargo owners (BCOs), ocean carriers, forwarders, truckers, 3PLs, technology providers, and other critical intermodal supply chain partners—all utilizing the CLM platform to achieve new levels of efficiency, cost savings, and collaboration within their containerized supply chain. Committed to delivering practical and innovative logistics technology solutions, Gnosis Freight offers both standard out-of-box platform features and tailored solutions designed to help companies navigate complex logistics challenges and improve the lives of logistics professionals everywhere.