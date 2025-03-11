Trump Adds New Tariffs on Canada Made Steel and Aluminum

Trump Doubles Down on Trade War With Canada: What It Means for Business and Consumers

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, former President Donald Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, raising them from 25% to 50% as a retaliatory move against Ontario’s recent tax hikes on electricity exports to the U.S. The tariffs are set to take effect on March 12, with additional levies on Canadian auto parts scheduled for April 2 unless Canada removes tariffs on dairy products and other American goods.

Economic Fallout: Markets and Manufacturing at Risk

Trump’s decision has already rattled financial markets, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both falling, and the Canadian dollar hitting a weekly low. Analysts note that the move could have severe consequences for North American industries, as Canada supplies a significant portion of the aluminum used in U.S. manufacturing, and American automakers own many of the Canadian plants now under threat.

Canada’s Response and Political Backlash

In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed to stand firm until Trump’s tariffs are removed. Canada has also implemented retaliatory measures, including a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to U.S. states like Minnesota, Michigan, and New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s repeated suggestion that Canada should become part of the U.S. has added further political tension, sparking outrage north of the border.

What’s Next?

Trump’s move comes just as Canada transitions to new leadership under incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney, posing an immediate challenge for his administration. Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at invoking emergency powers to mitigate Canada’s energy tariffs, potentially increasing coal plant operations and fast-tracking energy infrastructure projects in the U.S.

With another round of tariffs looming in April and uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations, businesses and consumers on both sides of the border should brace for higher prices, supply chain disruptions, and potential job losses in key industries.