Supply Chain & Logistics News March 10th – 13th 2025

The global trade, logistics, and maritime sectors are witnessing significant shifts driven by AI, sustainability initiatives, and evolving economic policies. Concirrus and OceanMind’s new partnership integrates AI-driven risk analytics with maritime emissions tracking to help insurers meet decarbonization goals. At ProMat 2025, Made4net is showcasing AI-powered warehouse management solutions, while CMA CGM is committing $20 billion to expand its U.S. operations across maritime, warehousing, and air cargo. Meanwhile, escalating trade tensions see Canada and the EU retaliating against U.S. tariffs, and UPS is implementing new surcharges and processing fees, further impacting supply chains. These developments highlight the growing influence of technology, sustainability, and geopolitical factors in shaping global trade and logistics.

AI-Driven Risk Analytics Meets Maritime Sustainability in New Concirrus-OceanMind Partnership

Concirrus, an AI-driven insurance risk analytics stakeholder, has announced a strategic partnership with OceanMind, a maritime compliance and emissions data specialist. This collaboration marks a key step in Concirrus’ ESG strategy, enhancing emissions tracking to help insurers and P&I clubs meet global decarbonization targets. By integrating OceanMind’s emissions monitoring expertise into its ESG module, Concirrus enables insurers to assess fleet sustainability, align with evolving industry regulations, and generate detailed disclosure reports. The partnership supports compliance with frameworks like the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and the Poseidon Principles, ensuring insurers can track and improve sustainability performance. With increasing regulatory pressure on maritime emissions, this alliance provides insurers with actionable insights, fostering a shift toward greener shipping practices. Both companies emphasize that emissions data is now essential for compliance and risk assessment, rather than just a “nice-to-have.”Beyond regulatory compliance, the collaboration aims to drive meaningful environmental change in the maritime sector, positioning insurers as active contributors to sustainability efforts.

At ProMat 2025, Made4net is showcasing its AI-driven Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) that enhance efficiency and accuracy across global supply chains. With solutions like WarehouseExpert™ and Synapse 3PLExpert, Made4net helps businesses streamline operations, reduce costs, and optimize order fulfillment. The company is also unveiling key AI partnerships with Flymingo and Gather AI, integrating computer vision and autonomous drones to improve warehouse visibility and inventory accuracy. As AI continues to transform logistics, Made4net is demonstrating real-world applications that drive immediate supply chain improvements.”

The U.S. has imposed new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, prompting retaliation from major trading partners like the EU and Canada. President Trump has threatened further tariffs if the EU follows through on its plan to enact counter-tariffs on U.S. goods next month. The escalating trade war has strained relations with close U.S. allies like Canada, where the national anthem has been booed at hockey games and some stores have removed U.S. products. While the EU is less exposed since only a small fraction of targeted products are exported to the U.S., the liquor industry has warned the EU’s counter-measures would be “devastating.” On Thursday morning, Trump threatened to slap a 200% tariff on wine, cognac and other alcohol imports from Europe, opening a new front in a global trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised recession fears.

CMA CGM, a major global shipping and logistics company, has announced a significant $20 billion investment over the next four years to expand its operations in the United States. This investment is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence across various logistics sectors, including maritime, warehousing, and air cargo.

The key highlights of CMA CGM’s investment plan include:

Maritime operations: The company plans to triple its fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels, likely sourcing the new ships from shipyards in South Korea. This will help bolster the company’s maritime capabilities and support the U.S. government’s efforts to revive the country’s shipbuilding industry.

Ports and logistics: CMA CGM will invest in digitizing and increasing connectivity at major U.S. ports, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, and Dutch Harbor, Alaska. This will help improve the efficiency and reliability of the domestic supply chain.

Warehousing and automotive logistics: The company will expand its warehouse footprint to 400 facilities across the country and invest in new or expanded automotive logistics platforms.

Air cargo: CMA CGM will strengthen its air cargo hub in Chicago (ORD) by deploying five new Boeing 777 freighters, adding to its existing fleet of one A330 aircraft and three B777s.

UPS is increasing fuel surcharges and adding new fees, further raising costs for shippers already grappling with frequent price hikes. Starting Monday, fuel surcharges for ground, air, and SurePost services will rise by 50 basis points, while additional fee changes take effect on March 31, including a $5 charge for printed invoices, a $25 fee for check or wire payments, and a late payment penalty increase from 8% to 9.9%. Meanwhile, a 2% credit card surcharge will be replaced with a 2% payment processing fee in May. As UPS and FedEx navigate soft demand, they continue raising per-package revenues through surcharges while attracting customers with discounted base rates. Businesses must now optimize shipping strategies, automate payments, and minimize extra fees to stay competitive.

