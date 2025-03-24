Infor and Kinaxis Launch Enterprise Planning Solution for Discrete Manufacturers

NEW YORK & OTTAWA, ON – March 24, 2025 – Infor, the industry cloud complete company, and Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS) an end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced a new partnership that will deliver improved alignment of supply chain plans with business objectives and strategies for midmarket discrete manufacturing companies. The partnership includes launching Kinaxis Planning One for Infor CloudSuite, which integrates Infor’s industry-specific CloudSuite solutions for discrete manufacturers with the advanced supply chain orchestration solutions from Kinaxis and its flagship platform Maestro.

Customers – specifically those in automotive, industrial, consumer durables, high-tech, and aerospace and defense – can seamlessly connect operational, tactical, and strategic planning processes across supply chain networks to create a single source of truth for their data. Kinaxis Planning One for Infor CloudSuite incorporates demand, inventory, and supply planning in one view with powerful scenario management, enabling manufacturers to model different demand and supply scenarios and select the best plan based on revenue, cost, time, or sustainability drivers.

“Our shared commitment to innovation and driving the best outcomes for our customers will have a significant impact on the manufacturers we’ll support together,” said Conrad Mandala, EVP, go to market and strategic operations, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “Manufacturers in the midmarket don’t have the same ability to cushion complexities, like large tariffs, in the same way as bigger companies do. We’re thrilled to partner with Infor to help manufacturers be more agile and resilient in the long term.”

“As manufacturers face increased pressure to satisfy customer demands faster, and with more agility and efficiency, building and maintaining resilient supply chains can only be achieved with industry-specific, cloud-based technologies,” said Andrew Kinder, senior vice president, of industry and solution strategy, at Infor. “Our collaboration with Kinaxis is grounded in our shared commitment to equipping customers with the best tools to achieve supply chain excellence against the challenges of a complex and unpredictable landscape.”

The partnership will activate a midmarket team of sellers in North America and EMEA within Infor, who will focus on engaging their customers and deploying the new cloud-native solution.