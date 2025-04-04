Supply Chain & Logistics News of The Week – April 4 2025

Welcome to this week’s edition of Supply Chain & Logistics News! In this issue, we delve into some of the most pressing topics and innovative solutions shaping the industry today. From Volkswagen and Maersk’s groundbreaking “Cars in Containers” initiative to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ human-centric digital strategy, and the implications of the latest tariff announcements on global supply chains, we’ve got you covered.

How Volkswagen and Maersk Solved an Export Bottleneck with “Cars in Containers”

As vehicle exports from Mexico to North America surged, Volkswagen Mexico found itself confronting a significant supply chain crisis. Its long-established logistics model, built around rail and RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off) shipping, could no longer keep pace. Capacity shortages, service unreliability, and inventory congestion threatened to disrupt VW’s production flow and delivery commitments to U.S. and Canadian dealerships. In response, the company turned to Maersk Mexico to co-develop an alternative. The result was a transformative solution: Cars in Containers (CIC).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: How a Human-Centric Digital Strategy Transforms Supply Chain Agility

In the fast-evolving pharmaceutical industry, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stands out not only for its scientific breakthroughs but also for its human-centric approach to digital transformation. At the recent ARC Forum 2025, Rachelle Howard, Director of Manufacturing Systems Automation and Digital Strategy, showcased how Vertex strategically blends advanced technology with a strong people-focused culture to boost manufacturing and supply chain agility.

Trump’s April 2, 2025 Tariff Announcement: What It Means for Global Supply Chains and Logistics

Yesterday afternoon, the Trump Administration formalized a broad package of tariff measures labeled as a “Declaration of Economic Independence.” The measures introduce both general and highly targeted…

10 Ways A Data Gateway Improves Time to Value Across Your End-to-End Supply Chain

Supply chain practitioners seeking the best way to speed decision intelligence, unify supply chain data, and increase operational efficiency can benefit from a supply chain data gateway. A data…

Decentralizing Supply Chains: How Regional Models Drive Resilience and Flexibility

Global supply chains have been tested repeatedly by a series of disruptive events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.-China trade disputes, and natural disasters. Companies that previously…

Amazon and the Shift to AI-Driven Supply Chain Planning

Supply chain disruptions have become a persistent operational risk. Geopolitical instability, extreme weather, labor shortages, and fluctuating consumer demand regularly impact global logistics.

Walmart and the New Supply Chain Reality: AI, Automation, and Resilience

Why Transformation Is a Boardroom Priority Supply chain management is now a core strategic concern for business leaders. Recent disruptions have exposed significant vulnerabilities in traditional

