Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation solutions provider, recently announced that they have signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Shipsy, a Gartner-recognized, leading global SaaS-based platform offering AI-powered logistics orchestration. This agreement reflects Aramex’s commitment to enhancing its last-mile delivery capabilities, increasing operational efficiency, expanding service offerings, using advanced technologies and ensuring customer service excellence.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: “Aramex is delighted to partner with Shipsy and tap into the benefits of its SaaS-based platform for our customers. Shipsy’s AI-powered logistics management platform digitally interconnects every link in supply chains. This partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing cost-, carbon-, and operational-efficiencies, streamlining processes and better serving our customers in the rapidly evolving markets that we serve.”

By partnering with Shipsy, Aramex will leverage advanced AI-powered solutions to optimize key areas of its logistics operations. This collaboration will enable the roll-out of new services, improve productivity, and drive greater customer satisfaction.

“This MSA is a testament to Aramex’s trust in Shipsy’s technology and our ability to continuously deliver tangible business outcomes. We are proud to continue our partnership with Aramex to enhance their logistics capabilities and support their business growth,” said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Shipsy will power Aramex’s latest initiative – Aramex Same Day Delivery, designed to meet the growing demand for time-sensitive shipments like next and same-day delivery. Additionally, Shipsy’s AI-powered routing will enable Aramex to offer customers more accurate delivery windows, including time slots, improving predictability and convenience.

To further enhance operational efficiency, Aramex is trialling Shipsy’s Workforce and Territory Optimization solution. This helps the company to plan delivery territories more effectively, increase courier productivity, and optimize costs.

“This partnership will play a pivotal role in driving supply chain autonomy, especially in the Middle East. By combining Aramex’s global logistics expertise with Shipsy’s AI-powered innovation, we are enabling a more agile, predictive, and efficient delivery ecosystem. Together, we are laying the groundwork for an intelligent and self-orchestrated supply chain that adapts dynamically to evolving markets,” said Harsh Kumar, Chief Strategy Office & Co-Founder of Shipsy.

Aramex India is also set to launch a Virtual Wallet for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and prepaid customers, enabling them to seamlessly add funds and begin shipping with Aramex.

This partnership underscores Aramex’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology and innovation to improve service offerings and operational efficiencies across its global network.