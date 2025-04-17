Shipium and Kibo Pair Composable Commerce with Headless Logistics in New Partnership

Shipium, the modern shipping platform for enterprise shippers, recently announced a partnership with Kibo Commerce, a composable commerce platform.

Kibo enables retailers, distributors and manufacturers to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences while optimizing fulfillment efficiency. With a modular, API-first architecture, Kibo provides businesses with the agility to adapt quickly to market changes, reduce operational complexity, and drive revenue growth.

Shipium helps enterprise shippers control costs, improve flexibility, and enhance their delivery experience. The platform is used by some of the largest companies in the world across retail, logistics service providers, healthcare, and distribution, and processes several hundred million shipments per year. On top of the platform are a collection of end-to-end solutions that use platform-wide AI and ML capabilities to provide developers with a true headless approach to shipping and logistics.

The partnership combines similar approaches to developer-first architectures to offer a highly customizable workflow from offering accurate delivery promises on the frontend connected to shipping order flow and execution on the backend. Operators love the ease of use and performance while developers love the ease of integration and scalability.

“As the preferred OMS for tech-forward enterprises, partnering with a modern shipping platform like Shipium means that developers have the best set of solutions available to them to modernize their supply chains,” said Eric Lessard, VP of Partnerships at KIBO. “The ease of integration means faster time-to-value for customers looking to reduce their logistics costs and improve their customer experience.”

“Flexibility is the single biggest key to unlocking optimization and automation, which is essential for modern supply chains. Our partnership with Kibo provides operators the most flexible and easiest to use set of tools across order management and shipping technologies for tech-forward enterprises,” said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium.