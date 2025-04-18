The global supply chain never slows down—and neither does Logistics Viewpoints. This week, cutting-edge innovations and global disruptions took center stage, from 5G-enabled automation to AI-powered delivery and tariff tremors. Whether you’re managing warehouses, optimizing delivery routes, or staying ahead of policy changes, these are the insights that matter.

5G isn’t just about speed—it’s about real-time visibility, smart robotics, and predictive analytics. Learn how industrial giants are deploying private 5G networks to power everything from autonomous forklifts to AI-driven route optimization. Read the full story »

With labor shortages persisting, warehouse operators are leaning heavily on robotics. Our recap from ProMat 2025 dives into the newest automation breakthroughs—and what they mean for workforce planning. Read more »

Aramex’s collaboration with Shipsy showcases the next frontier of last-mile logistics—using AI to predict delivery delays, assign routes dynamically, and raise customer satisfaction. Explore the article »

New tariff announcements have sent ripples through global markets. Here’s what importers, exporters, and logistics professionals need to know—and how to prepare. Read the policy impact overview »

The use of AI in supply chain automation is producing tangible benefits across procurement, warehousing, and logistics. By applying machine learning, natural language processing, and real-time optimization, businesses are improving forecasting, reducing costs, and responding to complexity with greater consistency Read more here

Kinaxis’ Kinexions 2025 user conference, held from March 31 to April 2, 2025, took on heightened significance due to its proximity to the commencement of new trade war challenges on April 5, 2025. This timely convergence positioned the conference as a pivotal event

