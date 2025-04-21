Wolters Kluwer Wins the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for its “OneSumX” Solution

Wolters Kluwer has been awarded the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award for OneSumX Reg Manager in the “Best RegTech Solution” category. This recognition highlights the company’s innovation in regulatory change management, particularly for community banks, insurers, and credit unions. The OneSumX Reg Manager is designed to help these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and navigate regulatory compliance challenges while maintaining their customer-focused approach.

From a supply chain perspective, the OneSumX Reg Manager provides an automated, structured data feed of regulatory content from all relevant U.S. state and federal regulatory agencies. This ensures that financial institutions receive timely and accurate updates on regulatory changes, which is crucial for maintaining compliance and mitigating risks. The solution leverages AI-enabled authoritative source libraries to monitor and track regulatory changes, map their applicability, and document the implementation of these changes. This automation reduces the manual effort required to stay compliant, allowing institutions to focus more on their core operations and customer service.

Regulatory-wise, Wolters Kluwer’s solution addresses the evolving demands of regulatory compliance by providing a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing regulatory changes. The OneSumX Reg Manager’s ability to track and implement regulatory updates helps financial institutions avoid penalties and meet all regulatory obligations. This is particularly important in an environment where regulatory enforcement is becoming more stringent, with fewer actions but substantially higher penalties. By incorporating feedback from a broad range of financial institutions, Wolters Kluwer has developed a solution that meets the current and ongoing regulatory needs of its clients, ensuring they can navigate the complex regulatory landscape effectively.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and excellence in financial technologies. The program recognizes and provides a platform for companies and individuals who are driving advancements in the financial services industry.

