Mapbox, a platform for location intelligence, is partnering with Kraken, an end-to-end operating system for utilities’ digitalization and transformation, to modernize field service operations. Kraken’s Field platform uses Mapbox APIs and live traffic data to optimize scheduling, boost efficiency, and enhance service delivery. With Mapbox-powered routing on Kraken, Octopus Energy has reduced driving time by 300 hours per day, allowing field engineers to cut 4 million miles and complete an additional 150,000 service appointments annually, achieving an 88% increase in urban job efficiency.

The utilities sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with real-time location intelligence at its core. Kraken is a complete energy operating platform that powers Octopus Energy, one of the world’s fastest-growing energy providers, and other leading global utilities. It manages everything from field operations to workforce scheduling to customer billing. For Octopus Energy, Kraken supports more than 3,500 field service engineers who perform tens of thousands of smart meter reader installations, EV charge point installations, and general maintenance a day throughout the UK. Kraken needed ways to reduce operational costs and improve engineer utilization. The Kraken Field platform integrated with Mapbox to optimize multi-day, multi-person job scheduling so that utilities can deploy field teams more effectively, complete more jobs, and reduce travel time and emissions.

Kraken has embedded Mapbox across its entire field operations workflow — from daily route planning to real-time technician reallocation and on-site navigation. The process begins with the Mapbox Matrix API, which calculates travel times and distances based on live road conditions. Kraken’s AI-powered optimization engine uses Mapbox Matrix calculations to intelligently assign jobs based on proximity, availability, and skillset. Once jobs are scheduled, the Mapbox Directions API generates the fastest routes between locations and continuously updates them in response to traffic and job changes. Dynamic routing ensures field engineers stay on time and spend more hours with customers, not on the road.

The tangible benefits of AI-powered optimization and real-time location intelligence are already evident. In one case study in Scotland, engineers using Kraken increased their utilization from 69% to 78%. By switching from a manual schedule to an automated one using real-time routing, engineers spent more time on jobs and less time in transit. For end customers, Kraken’s integration with Mapbox means faster scheduling, fewer delays, and more reliable service windows. These advancements position Kraken’s platform to deliver similar efficiencies for utilities worldwide.

“At Kraken, we’re focused on building the most advanced energy technology platform, and location intelligence is at the heart of our field operations,” said Guy Walker, VP of Product at Kraken. “With Mapbox, we can enable faster, more efficient services while reducing emissions and operational costs—a win-win for both our business and our customers.”

“As utilities shift to digital-first operations, real-time location intelligence is no longer optional—it’s a necessity,” said Garrett Miller, Global Vice President of Customer Engagement at Mapbox. “The work we’re doing with Kraken highlights the power of the Mapbox platform by bringing proven technology from the on-demand logistics sector to utilities. This isn’t just about efficiency and improved business outcomes; it’s about improved customer experience, sustainability, and fundamentally transforming how field services operate at scale.”