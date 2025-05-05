Blue Yonder Acquires Pledge, Expanding Its End-to-End Supply Chain Platform With Accredited Carbon Emissions Reporting

The acquisition accelerates Blue Yonder’s sustainability roadmap and gives customers comprehensive insight to reduce carbon footprint and supply chain inefficiencies

LONDON and DALLAS – May 1, 2025 – Blue Yonder, the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, today announced it acquired the business of Pledge Earth Technologies Ltd. (“Pledge”), including its global supply chain sustainability solution for beneficial cargo owners (BCOs), enterprise supply chain leaders and logistics service providers (LSPs). Blue Yonder’s already robust platform will now expand to include globally accredited logistics CO2e emissions reporting that allows customers to monitor their own emissions and those of their trading partners and suppliers.

Pledge provides software solutions to empower enterprise supply chain teams and LSPs to meet their sustainability goals and Scope 3 emissions reporting requirements. Established in 2021 in the UK, Pledge brings accessibility and transparency to freight emissions measurement and reporting, empowering businesses to confidently measure, manage and help reduce their carbon footprint.

Pledge’s capabilities automate the collection and exchange of shipment data from logistics suppliers to facilitate accredited and traceable emissions calculations across all transport modes, including air, inland (e.g., truck, rail, barges), and sea. Blue Yonder customers can extend their applicable Blue Yonder solutions to include this new capability, allowing them to receive emissions reporting that is in conformance with the Global Logistics Emission Council (GLEC) framework, developed by the Smart Freight Center (SFC), and aligned with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14083: Greenhouse gases, demonstrating accuracy and reliability.

“The ability to easily and accurately quantify precise emissions is a huge win for our customers’ sustainability initiatives, but it’s also more than that – it’s about what you can do with that information,” said Saskia van Gendt, chief sustainability officer, Blue Yonder. “By gaining more insight on the environmental impact of their logistics operations, businesses can find ways to reduce cost, improve accountability for logistics service providers’ transportation emissions, and target specific inefficiencies for improvement. Blue Yonder’s aim has always been to give customers much-needed visibility into their end-to-end supply chain; this new capability will pave the way for smarter, more efficient and greener supply chains.”

Many carbon tracking tools are built to track single-party data and don’t integrate into the carrier network, hence lacking the network effect and limiting the scope and accuracy of data. By embedding this data into the Blue Yonder Platform, Blue Yonder customers who choose to extend their applicable Blue Yonder solutions to include this new capability will be able to understand the timely and precise emissions impact of their supply chain decisions. This allows them to manage their end-to-end transportation and logistics practices and comply with global regulations and reporting obligations (including CSRD, SBTi and CDP) through proactive audit readiness.

“Blue Yonder’s upcoming, strategic acquisition of Pledge’s capabilities will aide in tackling the intricate challenges of modern supply chain and sustainability management,” said Bjoern Stengel, global sustainability research and practice lead, Sustainable Strategies and Technologies, IDC. “In an era where corporate social responsibility and ESG initiatives are non-negotiable, accredited emissions reporting is the gold standard for high-quality data. By seamlessly integrating a proven, successful product into its platform, Blue Yonder will help propel its customers towards smarter, more impactful sustainability management.”

Between avoiding empty miles, reducing fuel consumption, and utilizing resources/materials, there are countless areas of the supply chain that could be optimized through quantitative analysis, like carbon emissions tracking. With this new capability, businesses gain data-driven clarity on the carbon emissions and air pollution impacts from their operations and those of their trading partners.

“At Pledge, we believe that technology is a powerful catalyst in the fight against climate change,” said David de Picciotto, CEO and co-founder, Pledge. “By joining forces with Blue Yonder, we are multiplying our reach and our impact, giving the largest enterprise supply chains on the planet access to the tools they need to measure, report, and cut carbon.”

With a wealth of sustainability and software engineering expertise, the team at Pledge will join Blue Yonder to support its mission to transform global supply chain management. The new capability is now available to all Blue Yonder customers, and existing Pledge customers will continue to be supported by Blue Yonder.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers — all at machine speed. Blue Yonder’s modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

