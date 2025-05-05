Siemens Simplifies Electric Vehicle Fleet Management with US Launch of Depot360

“The new Depot360 Home Charging Reimbursement solution, part of our Managed Services portfolio, is a game-changer for fleet operators looking to accelerate their electrification journey, enabling remote and home charging for fleets while minimizing capital investment and risk,” said Alan White, Global Head of Emerging Transportation Platforms at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “This innovative approach reflects our strong customer focus, fast pace of innovation, and our ability as a leading technology company to provide agile, unrivalled end-to-end solutions for fleet electrification.”

Depot360 Home Charging Reimbursement offers multiple benefits for fleet operators. These benefits could include cost reduction by avoiding the need for networked chargers and dedicated meters, simplified management through automated payroll integration, and the ability to reimburse only fleet vehicles, while allowing private vehicles to use the same charger. Analytics can also provide insights to measure program effectiveness. Additionally, the solution is not just software; it’s a managed service that includes 24/7 access to Siemens’ experts who support driver onboarding, manage driver queries, provide periodic analytics, and troubleshooting, freeing up fleet operators to focus on other valuable tasks.

The first customer to deploy the solution is Siemens Mobility Services, part of Siemens Corporation Supply Chain Management. The fleet team currently manages 11,000 vehicles in the US, ranging from cars, trucks and cargo vans to bucket trucks and tractor trailers and aims to roll out Depot360 Home Charging Reimbursement to all vehicles by 2030.

“Identifying the optimal solution internally underscores the depth of our in-house expertise,” said Adam Orth, US Head of Fleet at Siemens Mobility Services. “We’re proud to be the first to adopt this innovative approach. This solution not only reduces upfront infrastructure costs and ongoing operational expenses, but streamlines home charging reimbursement programs, enabling operators to scale their electrification plans with greater efficiency, flexibility, and confidence.”

Furthermore, the collective data from home charging sessions will feed the algorithms of the Depot360 AI platform, allowing for optimization across all fleet charging applications. If a fleet is charged at different locations – such as depots, public chargers, and homes – the platform may predict the optimal charging mix for these locations and suggest options to reduce the overall cost of charging. This makes home charging an integral part of broader corporate charging strategies.

Home charging will also give the opportunity for fleet operators to reduce energy costs by leveraging scale via aggregation. It will play a key part in the continued development of Depot360 solutions to support fleet operators in unlocking additional energy savings and revenue streams, for example, by enabling fleets to participate in energy programs.

