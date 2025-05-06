Enabling Edge Connectivity at Sea: ZEDEDA’s Role in Maersk’s OneWireless Digital Connectivity Platform

Global logistics and shipping provider Maersk has begun the roll-out of its new digital connectivity platform, OneWireless, aboard 450 vessels to enable smart container and cargo tracking solutions. The OneWireless platform is designed to meet increasing demand for real-time data transmission and provide advanced IoT capabilities, offering customers benefits in areas such as real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. The platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for refrigerated (“reefer”) containers or trailers that are used to transport temperature-sensitive cargo tracking and fleet IoT.

The company’s current Captain Peter solution already allows customers to monitor the temperature of their reefer cargo, but the current 2G onboard network infrastructure limits the frequency of data point updates. With the OneWireless roll-out, the infrastructure is transitioning to 4G technology, enabling a substantial increase in data granularity transforming how to communicate with onboard cargo, and paving the way for smarter cargo tracking and enhanced operational insights.

The OneWireless platform is a single, unified network designed to support multiple wireless technologies (NB-IoT, Cat-M, and LTE broadband). The solution is designed for seamless interoperability between private and public networks, ensuring customer cargo is reliably monitored whether at sea, in port, or on land.

The OneWireless platform includes components from technology partners Onomondo, Nokia, 42com Sat, Complea, and Zededa. The ZEDEDA edge computing platform enables Maersk to orchestrate the OneWireless solution across its fleet, improving operational efficiency and allowing the shipper to address inherent challenges in the maritime industry, such as deploying any application on any edge device in remote locations, with intermittent connectivity, and lack of a skilled IT workforce on-board. Maersk can now deploy and manage future on-board applications over the air from a central control-ler.

The 450 installations include all Maersk-owned vessels and more than 100 time-chartered vessels in the fleet. The platform roll-out has begun and is on track for completion by the first quarter of 2026. Since the upgrade involves hardware replacements aboard vessels, the process demands careful plan-ning and must be executed during scheduled port calls.