Coupa Inspire 2025 Keynote: Welcome to the Age of Autonomous Trade

Coupa Inspire 2025 opened with a bold message from the main stage in Las Vegas: the future of global trade isn’t just digital—it’s autonomous. Coupa CEO Leagh Turner took the stage to declare that we’re entering a new era defined by AI, resilient supply chains, and predictive intelligence drawn from the world’s most powerful B2B network.

Coupa’s ecosystem is vast—$8 trillion in spend insights collected over 19 years from more than 10 million suppliers and 3,200 customers. But now, it’s being activated through AI agents designed to automate sourcing, manage risk in real time, and reduce the friction that’s long plagued procurement and finance functions.

Turner emphasized three key opportunities in today’s volatile environment:

Mastering cost discipline without sacrificing growth,

Using data and AI to boost agility and resilience, and

Freeing people from manual tasks to focus on high-value strategic work.

UPS, Uber, Barclays, and Southwest Airlines are already deploying Coupa’s intelligent workflows to reorient their operations. With AI-driven insights, they’re forecasting disruptions, streamlining sourcing, and creating cost advantages while maintaining compliance and sustainability goals.

One standout moment? A vivid scenario showing Coupa’s Autonomous Spend Management in action: when a rare earth mine in Chile is hit by an earthquake, Coupa’s platform instantly detects the risk, evaluates alternatives, runs simulations, initiates sourcing events, and issues contracts—before the executive team even finishes their morning coffee. The result: a $3.2 million cost avoidance, with zero delivery delay.

The keynote also introduced NaVi, Coupa’s digital AI teammate, now guiding users through complex workflows and learning from every interaction. With capabilities like suppli er onboarding, contract management, and predictive analytics,

NaVi represents a leap forward in human-AI collaboration.

Coupa further raised the stakes by announcing the acquisition of Syrgio, a category strategy platform that helps procurement teams go beyond transactions and drive strategy through AI-powered insights. This move positions Coupa as the full-stack provider for planning, execution, and optimization in global sourcing.

The morning closed with a sports twist as execs from the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco Giants shared how Coupa is helping manage the complex operations behind major league sports—think stadium operations, entertainment events, and massive vendor ecosystems—all with new levels of efficiency and visibility.

Coupa Inspire 2025’s keynote wasn’t just a product showcase—it was a vision statement for the future of enterprise collaboration, powered by AI and community. If this is Day 1, we can’t wait to see what’s next.