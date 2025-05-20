AI-Powered Cybersecurity: Cisco’s Answer to Supply Chain Threats

As supply chains adopt more automation and AI, they also become prime targets for cyber threats. Cisco is tackling this head-on with AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for industrial and logistics networks. These new tools don’t just react—they predict, adapt, and protect vital systems across the supply chain. For logistics operators balancing operational uptime and cyber risk, Cisco’s strategy offers both reassurance and resilience.

As ARC’s Chantal Polsinetti wrotes, “Amid an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and a widening cybersecurity talent gap, the demand for machine-scale security and response capabilities has never been greater. In response, Cisco has introduced new initiatives to help organizations address these evolving challenges”

Additionally Polsimetti nsattes, “Security teams are inundated with thousands of threat alerts daily. Cisco XDR addresses this challenge by correlating telemetry across network, endpoint, cloud, email, and more, using agentic AI to surface what matters most to organizations. Integrating several new features, Cisco XDR will deliver decisive AI-powered responses to stop attacks faster than ever. The new Instant Attack Verification integrates data from the Splunk platform, endpoints, networks, threat intelligence, and more—and uses agentic AI to automatically create and execute tailored investigation plans. This feature swiftly investigates, confirms threats, and enables security teams to automate responses with confidence to stop attacks. New automated XDR Forensics capabilities provide deeper visibility into endpoint activity, increasing the accuracy of investigations. Additionally, a new XDR Storyboard visualizes complex attacks, empowering security teams to understand threats in seconds and decisively respond faster.”

