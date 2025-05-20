Building an AI-Native Ecosystem for Supply Chain Sustainability

Schneider Electric’s latest initiative emphasizes how AI-native software can streamline sustainability efforts across complex supply chain and logistics networks. By embedding agentic AI into enterprise workflows, the company aims to create responsive systems that manage emissions tracking, decarbonization strategies, and climate risk assessments in real time. This evolution transforms sustainability into an operational layer rather than a reporting exercise, enabling logistics planners to engage more dynamically with energy and resource efficiency across the value chain.

In the article ARC’s Craig Resnick states, “Schneider Electric announced a multi-year initiative to build an AI-native software ecosystem for sustainability and energy management. Centered on agentic AI, intelligent software agents capable of acting autonomously or alongside human experts, this new platform is designed to help simplify workflows, adapt in real time, and drive strategic outcomes.

This new platform will function as both a command center and coordination layer for enterprise sustainability. By embedding AI agents into adaptive workflows that further integrate with human expertise and enterprise systems, the platform will help to transform fragmented efforts into a more intelligent, responsive system that can continuously optimize performance.

Unlike traditional tools that assist with tasks, agentic AI is built to execute them. These digital tools will analyze data, anticipate needs, and respond dynamically,marking a shift toward embedded intelligence across sustainability operations.”‘

Schneider Electric Launches Multi-Year Initiative to Build AI-Native Ecosystem for Sustainability