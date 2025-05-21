ARC’s Sustainability Playbook: Aligning Supply Chain Strategy with Environmental Goals

The “Industrial Sustainability Playbook” by ARC Advisory Group provides strategic guidance on integrating sustainability into core logistics and supply chain functions. By aligning people, processes, and platforms, the playbook supports leaders in embedding environmental priorities into product design, supply operations, and technology deployment. Logistics teams are encouraged to rethink asset utilization, energy use, and stakeholder collaboration, aligning sustainability metrics with operational efficiency for long-term resilience.

Watch the video here: https://vimeo.com/1010300075/086b31e318

To understand how this playbook can reshape your logistics strategies, read the full article:

ARC’s Industrial Sustainability Playbook: Integrating People, Process, and Technology