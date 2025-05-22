Schneider Electric Drives Supply Chain Transparency Through Environmental Data

Sustainability isn’t just a corporate goal anymore—it’s a supply chain requirement. Schneider Electric’s new Environmental Data Program gives logistics professionals unprecedented access to carbon and sustainability metrics, covering over 70% of its product turnover. This move empowers companies to make more informed sourcing decisions, comply with ESG standards, and build greener operations.

As Craig Resnik writes,

Schneider Electric launched its Environmental Data Program to increase transparency around product-level environmental impact. The initiative builds on the legacy Green Premium label and supports regulatory compliance and sustainability planning.

Key details include:

14 environmental data attributes are now disclosed, which is up from five and covers additional aspects, such as carbon footprint, energy efficiency, packaging, and recycled content.

110,000 commercial references are currently included, with a target of expanding coverage to 155,000 references by the end of 2025.

This expansion increases coverage from 70 percent to 80 percent of Schneider Electric’s product turnover.

The program helps customers to better track, understand, and reduce their own environmental impact through more data-informed decisions.

It responds to evolving regulations, such as the draft EU Green Claims Directive, which raises standards for transparency and accountability.

The timing aligns with broader global challenges, including 2024 being the hottest year on record and the circularity rate of the global economy remaining at an estimated 7.2 percent.

Environmental data transparency is becoming more central to both decarbonization and competitiveness, providing the foundation for more responsible and resilient operations.

See how better data is driving better environmental choices across the supply chain. Read the full article on ARC Advisory Group. https://www.arcweb.com/blog/schneider-electric-launches-environmental-data-program-advance-product-transparency