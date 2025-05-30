Supply Chain & Logistics News May 26th-29th 2025

This week’s news in supply chain and logistics features several significant developments. A federal trade court has unanimously voted to block all tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. This ruling nullifies Trump’s executive orders that established duties on imports from countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China. In other news, ARC analysts Jim Frazer and Gaven Simon recently attended Momentum 2025 in sunny Las Vegas, where they shared their insights and takeaways from the event. Additionally, South Africa has proposed a trade deal with the United States to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 10 years, to secure 75 to 100 million cubic feet of LNG annually. Lastly, Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, has opened a new Mopar parts distribution center in East Fishkill, New York. This facility covers over 500,000 square feet and stocks more than 46,000 unique parts.

A federal court has ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority by imposing tariffs on dozens of countries, citing broad claims of national emergencies. The U.S. Court of International Trade’s unanimous decision strikes down Trump’s tariffs, which were a key part of his economic agenda. Oregon’s Attorney General Dan Rayfield, along with 11 other state attorneys general, challenged the tariffs, arguing that the Constitution does not grant the president unchecked authority to disrupt the economy. The ruling means that the government may have to refund duties already collected, and the Justice Department has filed an appeal, potentially leading to further legal battles. The ruling nullified Trump’s executive orders imposing duties on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese products, as well as paused “reciprocal” tariffs on 60 trading partners.

Last week, I attended the Manhattan Associates Flagship US Conference, Momentum 2025. Manhattan Associates shared several announcements, including the appointment of their new president and CEO, Eric Clark. His keynote address highlighted the company’s recent accomplishments, such as the introduction of a new inventory planning solution, substantial investments in research and development, and advancements in artificial intelligence. Manhattan Associates emphasized the advantages of unifying supply chains, highlighting the benefits of cooperation, transparency, and agility. Warehouse management systems are evolving rapidly, with Manhattan releasing new features every quarter. As automation within warehouses increases, software will need to adapt to the anticipated surge in new warehouse construction projected for 2027. Momentum 2025 successfully highlighted an extensive range of innovative advancements occurring within the supply chain and AI sectors.

Supply chain leaders must now think bigger and bolder about automation to drive business value, resilience, and competitive differentiation. Intelligent automation, powered by AI and machine learning, can transform manual processes and siloed operations, enabling companies to reallocate their workforce to higher-value activities, quickly analyze large data sets, reduce bias in planning decisions, and boost productivity. The author highlights a case study of a large consumer goods manufacturer that leverages AI and automation across its supply chain to automate demand sensing, minimize manual forecasting adjustments, optimize transportation routes, and enhance decision-making. To ensure successful adoption, supply chain leaders must prioritize transparency, usability, and performance tracking, fostering trust in AI and advanced automation technologies.

South Africa has proposed a trade deal with the United States to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 10 years, aiming to secure 75-100 million cubic feet of LNG annually. This deal, discussed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House, includes duty-free quotas for South African-made vehicles, auto parts, steel, and aluminum. The proposal seeks to enhance cooperation in gas production technologies and address South Africa’s energy needs as it pivots from coal to natural gas. The trade package could unlock $900 million to $1.2 billion in annual trade, totaling up to $12 billion over the decade.

Stellantis has opened a new Mopar parts distribution center in East Fishkill, New York, which spans over 500,000 square feet and stocks more than 46,000 unique parts. This $64 million facility can fulfill over 2 million shipments annually and is the first in the U.S. to use AutoStore technology, automating parts storage and retrieval with 40 robots. This innovation enhances order completion speed, accuracy, and dependability while minimizing the warehouse footprint. The center consolidates operations from former Mopar parts centers in Tappan, New York, and Boston, employing around 100 workers to boost Stellantis’ supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction.

