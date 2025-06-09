Amazon’s $10 Billion Move: North Carolina to Host Next AI Powerhouse

Amazon announced it will invest $10 billion to build new data centers in North Carolina as part of its broader effort to expand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This move is part of a larger capital expenditure plan of up to $100 billion in 2025, primarily focused on AI. The North Carolina project is expected to create 500 jobs. Amazon’s AI push includes developing its own language models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and the Bedrock marketplace for third-party models. The company has also invested $8 billion in AI startup Anthropic.

Key Insights:

AI Arms Race: Amazon is competing with Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI to dominate the AI infrastructure space, signaling the strategic importance of AI to its future.

Economic Impact: The $10 billion investment and job creation highlight how AI infrastructure projects are becoming major economic drivers for local communities.

Diversified AI Strategy: With tools like Bedrock and proprietary chips, Amazon is not only building infrastructure but also establishing an ecosystem around generative AI.

Read more at https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/04/amazon-data-centers-ai.html