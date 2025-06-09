Manhattan Momentum 2025: Agentic AI: Expanding Automation Across the Supply Chain

Las Vegas, NV – May 2025

I had the opportunity to attend Momentum 2025 in Las Vegas, Manhattan’s annual user conference focused on supply chain and commerce innovation. The sessions provided clear insights into the company’s strategic direction, technology roadmap, and leadership transition—highlighting a focus on platform unification, practical AI deployment, and long-term operational alignment.

Agentic AI: Expanding Automation Across the Supply Chain

A major focus this year was the introduction of Agentic AI, a suite of digital agents integrated into the Manhattan Active® Platform. These intelligent agents, powered by large language models (LLMs), operate within Manhattan’s microservices-based architecture. Designed to support real-time, autonomous decision-making, the agents help reduce manual tasks and improve responsiveness across operational workflows.

The initial agents announced include:

• Intelligent Store Manager – Supports daily store operations

• Labor Optimizer Agent – Dynamically adjusts workforce assignments

• Wave Inventory Research Agent – Assists with inventory investigation

• Contextual Data Assistant – Enables conversational insights and data access

• Virtual Configuration Consultant – Aids in system configuration and setup

These agents are already in production and are being used to coordinate task management and respond to thousands of user queries daily.

Agent Foundry™: Custom Agent Development

To support customization and extensibility, Manhattan introduced Agent Foundry, a toolkit that allows customers and partners to build their own AI agents. The environment supports emerging interoperability standards, such as A2A and MCP, and integrates with third-party platforms, including Google Agentspace.

This approach allows organizations to design intelligent agents tailored to their processes and objectives, accelerating time-to-value while maintaining alignment with Manhattan’s architecture.

Platform Updates and Strategic Themes

The keynote reinforced the company’s commitment to its cloud-native, API-first Manhattan Active Platform. Recent updates include:

Over 156 million API calls processed daily

A quarterly release cadence with new feature deployments

A unified suite covering supply chain execution, commerce, and planning

Built-in tools for no-code, low-code, and custom code development

Integrated forecasting, labor optimization, and inventory planning modules

Eric Clark, Manhattan’s new President and CEO, highlighted the platform’s single-codebase architecture as a differentiator—enabling faster updates and seamless data integration across functions. He emphasized continuity in Manhattan’s direction, citing the quality of the team and the strength of the customer base as key factors behind his decision to join the company.

Practical Implementation: Customer and Product Examples

Brian Kinsella, SVP of Product Management, discussed real-world applications of unified supply chain execution, noting that over two dozen customers are moving toward platform-wide adoption. He introduced Enterprise Promise and Fulfill, a new solution that supports enterprise-wide inventory visibility and real-time order orchestration.

Customer adoption stories included Duluth Trading Company, which shared a case study on its $60 million investment in warehouse automation and its use of Manhattan solutions to improve order accuracy, fulfillment speed, and labor efficiency.

Ecosystem Expansion and Accessibility

Ann Ruckstuhl, SVP and CMO, closed the event by announcing that Manhattan Active Solutions are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making the platform more accessible to enterprise customers. She also shared updates on new partnerships with Google and Shopify, aimed at enhancing AI-powered commerce and deployment flexibility.

Momentum 2025 underscored Manhattan’s consistent focus on delivering unified, scalable systems to meet the evolving demands of supply chain and commerce operations. From leadership continuity to AI agent deployment, the company is investing in technology that support greater automation, interoperability, and operational clarity.

It was encouraging to see how customers are already applying these solutions in production, and how the company is enabling broader innovation through accessible development environments and ecosystem collaboration. I look forward to seeing how these technologies continue to support transformation across the industry.