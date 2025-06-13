AI Integration, Autonomous Robotics, and Strategic Visions: The Future of Supply Chains – News for the Week of June 8th

This week’s news roundup highlights the transformative impact of AI integration, autonomous robotics, and strategic visions on the future of supply chains, on to the news:

Artificial Intelligence | By Steve Ross • 06/12/2025

The complexity of running the warehouse only continues to increase. Supply chain leaders face macro-challenges such as the pressure for sustainability, labor shortages and the effects of inflation on operating margins…

Robotics | By Jim Frazer • 06/11/2025

Autonomous systems are becoming an integral part of modern logistics infrastructure. The convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies is enabling new levels of automation in both warehouse operations and last-mile delivery. These systems are no longer in the prototype phase; they are in active deployment across multiple industry sectors…

Artificial Intelligence | By Logistics Viewpoints Editorial Team • 06/09/2025

Amazon announced it will invest $10 billion to build new data centers in North Carolina as part of its broader effort to expand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This move is part of a larger capital expenditure plan of up to $100 billion in 2025, primarily focused on AI…

Artificial Intelligence | By Jim Frazer • 06/09/2025

I had the opportunity to attend Momentum 2025 in Las Vegas, Manhattan’s annual user conference focused on supply chain and commerce innovation. The sessions provided clear insights into the company’s strategic direction, technology roadmap, and leadership transition—highlighting a focus on platform unification, practical AI deployment, and long-term operational alignment…

Artificial Intelligence | By Jim Frazer • 06/05/2025

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more integrated into supply chains, companies are focusing on how it can support human workers. Most effective AI implementations today are designed to improve decision-making, reduce routine tasks, and increase operational efficiency through human-in-the-loop systems and decision support tools…

Cybersecurity & The Supply Chain | By Larry O’Brien • 06/05/2025

The Power Inverter Kill Switch Story Underlines The Importance Of Provenance in Cybersecurity and the Supply Chain. Do you really know what your production assets contain?

Guest Commentary | By Nari Viswanathan • 06/05/2025

Supply Chain leaders (CSCOs) are responsible for driving strategic growth, fostering innovation within their supply chains, and ensuring long-term value creation. However, many companies are now confronted with challenges such as abrupt tariff increases, supply chain instability, and delays in the delivery of critical components…

Breaking News | By Jim Frazer • 06/04/2025

At this year’s keynote, Manhattan Associates outlined its current strategic direction, underscoring platform unification, AI integration, and leadership transition. The presentations provided a clear account of the company’s continued investment in product development and operational capabilities, alongside practical use cases from customer deployments…

Breaking News | By Fox Chen • 06/03/2025

CeMAT Southeast Asia and LogiSYM Asia Pacific were co-located for the second consecutive year at Singapore EXPO, creating a comprehensive platform for the region’s logistics and supply chain community. Meanwhile, LogiSYM Asia Pacific, a well-established event with over a decade of history, brought together professionals from supply chain, logistics, and shipping sectors for strategic discussions on resilience, digitalization, sustainability, and global trade dynamics…

Guest Commentary | By Chris Cunnane • 06/03/2025

Order fulfillment is the complete process from when an order is placed until the shipment is delivered. Accurately fulfilling thousands of orders for millions of items is extremely challenging. Many large organizations have multiple systems for order, warehouse, or transportation management that are barely integrated – frequently not at all. However, large organizations are often equipped to handle fulfillment in-house, leveraging their extensive resources and capabilities. An organization with tens of thousands of different products may have to move them across many modes of transportation, IT systems, and third-party logistics partners, all adding to complexity, as well as loss of visibility and control…

High Tech & Electronics Industry | By Jim Frazer • 06/02/2025

In the past, tracking a shipping container across continents or monitoring the temperature of a pharmaceutical package in a rural warehouse came with trade-offs: cost, power drain, or unreliable coverage. Asset visibility was reserved for high-value goods, while the rest of the supply chain operated on estimates, paper trails, and phone calls.

This is changing. Two cellular technologies—LTE-M and NB-IoT—are now reshaping long-distance asset tracking. Designed specifically for low-power, wide-area connectivity, they are not flashy or fast, but they are practical. And that practicality is unlocking a new standard of visibility across logistics networks.

