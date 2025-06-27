Supply Chain & Logistics News June 23rd – 26th 2025

As June comes to a close, the Northeast is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures in some areas exceeding 100 degrees. This week in supply chain and logistics news includes Blue Yonder being selected to support Border States, an electrical distribution company, with their warehouse management needs. DHL Canada Express and Unifor have reached a tentative new labor contract, signaling that the over two-week strike will soon come to an end once the deal is signed.

The Clorox Company announced at a conference this week that it will be updating its 25-year-old ERP system across the United States. FedEx is continuing its Network 2.0 initiative by closing 100 regional locations in the Newark area to consolidate them with its Express locations. Lastly, in 2024, global CO2 emissions from energy reached a record high, and analysts indicate that the world is not on track to meet its renewable energy targets, despite widespread deployment of renewable energy in the last year.

From rising material costs to trade tensions, ongoing disruptions and uncertainty continue to create supply chain challenges for the electrical distribution industry. Border States, a leading electrical distributor, has chosen Blue Yonder to power its first regional distribution center, scheduled to open in 2026. Border States will implement Blue Yonder Warehouse Management and Warehouse Labor Management solutions — supported by the Blue Yonder Platform — with assistance from Open Sky Group, a Blue Yonder partner. As one of the largest electrical distributors in the U.S., Border States has experienced significant growth over the years, with more than 130 locations nationwide. To support its expanding network, Border States plans to add several distribution centers equipped with advanced solutions to improve operations, turning to Blue Yonder to enhance warehouse performance and customer service.

Blue Yonder will support Border States with:

Optimize end-to-end warehouse processes

Manage inventory across their large network

Increase productivity and reduce labor costs

DHL Express Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, a step toward ending a strike that has lasted more than two weeks. Unifor spokesperson Jenny Yuen said that if the union ratifies the tentative deal, the strike and the company-imposed lockout will end. Unifor represents over 2,100 DHL Express workers in Canada, including couriers, warehouse employees, and truck drivers. Its members have been on strike for a new contract since June 8 after DHL initiated a lockout.

Replacing decades-old technology and significantly boosting productivity, Clorox announced at the Global Consumer Conference that the company will be transitioning to a new ERP system. The cleaning products company expects the new system to provide real-time data visibility, better demand planning, and “fundamentally modernize the backbone of our operations,” EVP and CFO Luc Bellet said. The CEO said this is “not just an ERP upgrade to the next set of software”, but “building a complete data infrastructure across the company.” ERP transitions are complex, so Cloroc has proactively addressed potential problems by adding 1.5 weeks of inventory at retailers.

FedEx has closed 100 stations as of May 31st as part of the carrier’s plan to combine its separate Express and Ground networks. The year-long undertaking coined “Network 2.0” is picking up pace this year. By the end of May, FedEx had converted 290 stations to handle combined volumes. By the end of June, roughly 2.5 million average daily volume will be flowing through the Network 2.0 optimized stations. FedEx’s average daily U.S. volume was 13.8 million in Q4 of fiscal year 2025. FedEx has already fully optimized its Canada operations for Network 2.0 and is now implementing the overhaul in larger U.S. markets.

During London Climate Week, it was announced that global carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector hit a record high for the fourth consecutive year last year, as fossil fuel use continued to rise even as renewable energy reached a record high, according to data presented by the Energy Institute. Last year was the hottest on record, with global temperatures surpassing 1.5 °C (3.47°F) above the pre-industrial era for the first time. The world experienced a 2% annual increase in total energy supply in 2024, with all energy sources—such as oil, gas, coal, nuclear, hydro, and renewables—showing growth, a trend last seen in 2006, the report stated. Among fossil fuels, natural gas saw the largest growth, increasing by 2.5%. Meanwhile, coal grew by 1.2%, remaining the largest source of electricity globally, while oil growth was less than 1%. Wind and solar energy expanded by 16% in 2024, nine times faster than overall energy demand, the report indicated. Currently, the world is not making sufficient progress to meet the global goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, despite record additions.

Song of the week: