Infios and S&S Activewear Named a 2025 “Top Supply Chain Project Winner”

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: S&S Activewear’s Award-Winning Fulfillment Strategy

In today’s fast-paced world, where same-day delivery and labor shortages are common challenges, speed, accuracy, and resilience are essential for supply chain success. S&S Activewear recognized the need to evolve its distribution network to stay ahead of the competition. By implementing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and modernizing 200,000 square feet of warehouse space, they didn’t just automate—they redefined their entire fulfillment strategy. Onboarding new employees went from a 90-day – 6 6-month process down to a week. With the implementation of the AMRs, employees no longer have to learn how to drive a forklift, which greatly reduces training time. Employees used to spend almost 50% of their time driving and traveling to pick up items, which is now the robot’s job. Overnight, the robots are reorganizing the products by size and color, which improves efficiency and reduces mistakes.

Award-Winning Innovation

S&S Activewear’s bold approach has earned them the 2025 “Top Supply Chain Projects” Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Submitted by their technology partner Infios, this award highlights how S&S is setting new standards in modern distribution center operations.

Cutting-Edge Automation

The project involved deploying a state-of-the-art AMR solution from Geekplus, powered by Infios, across four major U.S. distribution centers, with a fifth on the way. This transformation turned 200,000 square feet of a 700,000 square foot facility into a high-performance, automated fulfillment environment featuring:

350 AMRs

3,000 robotic racks

120,000 custom totes

24 robotic picking stations

Dynamic slotting, pick-to-light guidance, and advanced decanting

All these elements are tightly integrated with their ERP system and designed for scalability.

Remarkable Achievements

S&S Activewear’s innovative approach has led to impressive results:

5x productivity boost : Increased from 40 to 200 picks per hour without adding headcount.

: Increased from 40 to 200 picks per hour without adding headcount. 75% drop in employee turnover : Safer, smarter workflows that keep teams engaged.

: Safer, smarter workflows that keep teams engaged. 275% increase in accuracy : Minimizing errors and protecting customer satisfaction.

: Minimizing errors and protecting customer satisfaction. Training time cut from 90 days to 20 minutes: Onboarding during peak season is no longer a challenge.

Empowering People, Scaling Operations

S&S Activewear proves that warehouse robotics isn’t about replacing people—it’s about empowering them, scaling operations, and preparing for the future. If you’re ready to modernize your fulfillment, Infios can help you implement AMRs and robotics that deliver measurable results.

Watch More About The Project Here:

Full Press Realease: Infios