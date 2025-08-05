WiseTech Global Acquires E2open, Marking a Shift in the Global Trade Compliance Market

WiseTech Global, developer of the logistics execution software CargoWise, has announced the acquisition of U.S.-based E2open. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion and is fully debt-funded through a new syndicated debt facility, as initially announced on 26 May 2025.

E2open provides cloud-based trade and supply chain software solutions. The acquisition expands WiseTech’s product offerings and customer base, moving beyond its historical focus on logistics service providers. E2open’s capabilities include software for demand, planning, channel, supply, transportation, and logistics management for various stakeholders such as importers, exporters, manufacturers, and brand owners.

WiseTech has stated it will continue to support customers of both companies and aims to integrate their systems over time. The acquisition is expected to extend WiseTech’s reach in global and domestic trade and supply chain operations.

WiseTech plans to use its existing experience from prior acquisitions to manage the integration of E2open’s products and workforce in phases.

Andrew Appel, CEO of E2open, acknowledged the efforts of his team, the board, and shareholders during the company’s transition and expressed support for the next phase under WiseTech’s ownership.