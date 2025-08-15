Supply Chain and Logistics News August 11th – 14th 2025

In the last week, the supply chain and logistics landscape saw pivotal developments across manufacturing, retail, automotive, and government sectors. GE Appliances announced a bold $3 billion investment to localize and automate its U.S. operations, while Toyota revealed plans to enter South Africa’s EV market with three new models, signaling a strategic expansion amid global competition. Walmart diversified its import routes by adding Vietnam to its U.S. ocean freight network, and the USPS accelerated its cost-cutting transformation with over 10,000 early retirements. Meanwhile, GM secured a domestic supply of rare earth magnets through a deal with Noveon Magnetics, reinforcing its commitment to resilient and sustainable sourcing. These stories reflect the dynamic shifts shaping global logistics and supply chain strategies heading into 2026. Here are the top stories for this week:

GE Appliances to Invest $3B in US Manufacturing

The Kentucky-based company announces plans to invest over $3 billion in its U.S. operations and workforce in the next five years. The investment will expand the appliance maker’s air conditioning and water heating lineup, boost production, and install new automation and equipment at its 11 manufacturing facilities and microfactories across the United States. These recent announcements are part of the company’s “zero distance” strategy, which aims to bring appliances closer to its customers and consumers. GE’s first-phase plan for three other sites supports its localized approach, according to the Aug 13 announcement. The multi-billion-dollar investment will add electric water heater production and Geospring brand hybrid heat pump water heaters to its gas-powered water heater plant in Camden, South Carolina.

Toyota to Enter South Africa’s EV Market with Three Models in 2026

Toyota plans to introduce three fully electric models in South Africa in 2026. Toyota will be entering a nascent EV market where Chinese rivals such as BYD are already competing with European carmakers. Currently, Volvo dominates EV sales in South Africa, followed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz Benz but Chinese EV makers are starting to flood the market too as they seek new markets amid high export tariffs to the United States and Europe. Currently, Toyota only sells hybrid electric vehicles in South Africa, but leads with a 67% commanding 67% market share for hybrids and plug-in hybrids in 2024. The CEO believes that there will be no one powertrain that will dominate in the future, and Toyota will provide internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric vehicles.

Walmart Adds Vietnam to US Ocean Shipping Lane for Sellers

Walmart has expanded its cross-border importing service by adding Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong as new origin ports for full-container ocean freight shipping to the U.S., marking its first expansion beyond China. This move aims to help sellers diversify their supply chains amid shifting U.S. trade policies and rising tariffs, especially ahead of the holiday shopping season. The expansion supports Walmart’s strategy to compete with Amazon by offering incentives like waived peak season storage fees and discounts on its Multichannel Solutions service, which enables fulfillment across platforms like Walmart.com, Amazon, Shein, and Temu.

Over 10k USPS Employees Accept Voluntary Early Retirement Offer

Nearly 10,500 U.S. Postal Service employees accepted a voluntary early retirement offer in 2025, aligning with the agency’s goal to reduce labor costs under its 10-year “Delivering for America” transformation plan. The $15,000 incentive targeted roles in mail handling, clerical work, maintenance, and IT, contributing to a workforce reduction of over 30,000 since 2021. Despite leadership changes, the USPS remains committed to cost-cutting and revenue growth, notably through its Ground Advantage package service, which saw a 31% revenue increase in Q3. However, the agency still posted a \$3.1 billion net loss, underscoring the financial challenges ahead.

GM Signs Domestic Rare Earth Magnet Supply Deal with Noveon Magnetics

General Motors has signed a multi-year supply agreement with Texas-based Noveon Magnetics to source neodymium magnets (NdFeB), the strongest commercially available permanent magnets, for its full-size trucks and SUVs. This deal marks a strategic move to strengthen GM’s domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on imported critical materials, especially as demand for electric vehicle components grows. Noveon, currently the only U.S. manufacturer of sintered NdFeB magnets, has already begun deliveries and plans to scale production. These magnets are essential for both EV and internal combustion engine applications, including motors, sensors, and power systems. The partnership supports American manufacturing and economic resilience while aligning with GM’s broader supply chain and sustainability goals.

