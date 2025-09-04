Join Us in Shaping the Future of Supply Chain Technology – Contribute Your Expertise to our Annual Research Studies

For more than three decades, ARC Advisory Group and Logistics Viewpoints (LV) have provided independent, data-driven research that supply chain executives, technology providers, and investors rely on. Our annual studies don’t just track markets — they set the benchmark for where logistics technology is headed. Participation ensures your organization is positioned in the most trusted body of supply chain analysis available.

Ready to Contribute?

Visit the ARC Research Contribution Page to learn how your organization can join this year’s research cycle.

The Ten Major Domains of ARC Logistics and Supply Chain Research

ARC research spans the full technology stack driving logistics today:

The Benefits of Participation

Independent validation: Objective recognition that builds trust in front of executives, partners, and investors.

Objective recognition that builds trust in front of executives, partners, and investors. Industry visibility: ARC research and LV reach thousands of supply chain leaders worldwide.

ARC research and LV reach thousands of supply chain leaders worldwide. Benchmarking: Understand how your capabilities align with or exceed industry standards.

Understand how your capabilities align with or exceed industry standards. Forward-looking insight: Early access to adoption trends and innovation strategies.

Early access to adoption trends and innovation strategies. Influence: Shape the conversations that drive ARC’s reports, Logistics Viewpoints features, and the ARC Industry Leadership Forum.

The Bottom Line

ARC research is more than a survey. It is an opportunity to gain credibility, visibility, and actionable intelligence across logistics and supply chain markets.

Ready to participate?

Visit the ARC Research Contribution Page to learn how your organization can join this year’s research cycle.