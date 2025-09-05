ARC Kicks Off 2025 Annual Transportation Execution Systems Research

Transportation execution has moved from back-office support to the operating core of logistics. Networks are more fragmented, customers expect faster service and better visibility, and the costs of disruption are higher than ever. Transportation Execution Systems (TES), the platforms that tender freight, secure carriers, track shipments, and manage documentation have become essential to performance.

ARC Advisory Group has studied this market for years. Transportation Management Systems (TMS) still govern the full cycle from planning through settlement, but TES is where execution creates measurable results. Visibility, agility, and speed, sometimes enhanced by AI capabilities, are increasingly what separates leaders from followers.

ARC’s 2025 Annual TES Study

Our 2025 research cycle is now underway. This year’s study will deliver:

Global market sizing and forecasts for TES adoption

Adoption benchmarks across industries and regions

Vendor positioning and differentiation in a rapidly evolving market

Trends shaping execution, from predictive ETAs to compliance automation

Where Intelligence Adds Value

Today’s TES platforms are designed to do more than process transactions. Leading solutions are integrating intelligence to:

Select the right carrier dynamically based on cost, performance, and capacity

based on cost, performance, and capacity Improve ETA accuracy with traffic, weather, and congestion inputs

with traffic, weather, and congestion inputs Flag anomalies early such as late pickups or customs holds

such as late pickups or customs holds Automate documentation for faster and more accurate compliance

Execution is no longer an afterthought, it is the foundation of competitive logistics. ARC has been documenting this shift for years, and with the 2025 study now underway, we invite you to take part in shaping the story.

