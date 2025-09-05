Supply chains are changing faster than ever. Disruptions arrive daily, customers expect real-time visibility, and traditional systems can’t keep pace. What’s needed now is more than incremental automation, it’s a new operating architecture for logistics. That’s the focus of our upcoming webinar, Building the Intelligent Supply Chain, Practical Lessons from AI Architectures in Action on September 16th at 11am.
Why This Matters
Next-generation AI is reshaping execution at the structural level. It’s not about isolated tools, it’s about intelligent systems that communicate, remember, and reason across networks:
- Agent-to-Agent Communication (A2A), autonomous negotiation, planning, and self-correction
- Model Context Protocol (MCP), continuity and memory across decisions and systems
- Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), real-time, fact-based intelligence for critical decisions
- Graph RAG, the ability to navigate and reason through complex interdependencies
Together, these capabilities turn fragmented processes into coordinated, adaptive supply networks.
What You’ll Learn
- How advanced AI architectures are being deployed across transportation, fulfillment, and procurement
- The infrastructure and data requirements to make them work
- Lessons from early adopters driving resilience and agility
Who Should Attend
- Supply chain and logistics executives
- CTOs, CIOs, and innovation leaders
- AI/ML architects and system integrators
Take the Next Step
Global supply chains are evolving into intelligent ecosystems. The question is whether your organization is ready to operate at that level.