Supply chains are changing faster than ever. Disruptions arrive daily, customers expect real-time visibility, and traditional systems can’t keep pace. What’s needed now is more than incremental automation, it’s a new operating architecture for logistics. That’s the focus of our upcoming webinar, Building the Intelligent Supply Chain, Practical Lessons from AI Architectures in Action on September 16th at 11am.

Why This Matters

Next-generation AI is reshaping execution at the structural level. It’s not about isolated tools, it’s about intelligent systems that communicate, remember, and reason across networks:

Agent-to-Agent Communication (A2A) , autonomous negotiation, planning, and self-correction

, autonomous negotiation, planning, and self-correction Model Context Protocol (MCP) , continuity and memory across decisions and systems

, continuity and memory across decisions and systems Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) , real-time, fact-based intelligence for critical decisions

, real-time, fact-based intelligence for critical decisions Graph RAG, the ability to navigate and reason through complex interdependencies

Together, these capabilities turn fragmented processes into coordinated, adaptive supply networks.

What You’ll Learn

How advanced AI architectures are being deployed across transportation, fulfillment, and procurement

The infrastructure and data requirements to make them work

Lessons from early adopters driving resilience and agility

Who Should Attend

Supply chain and logistics executives

CTOs, CIOs, and innovation leaders

AI/ML architects and system integrators

Take the Next Step

Global supply chains are evolving into intelligent ecosystems. The question is whether your organization is ready to operate at that level.

